People Who Criticise Court Vacations Don't Understand Judges Have No Holidays on Weekends: SC

New Delhi: A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday said people who criticise the apex court judges for availing long vacations don’t know that the judges’ work the entire week. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that it is the toughest job in the country.

A bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a suit filed by the West Bengal government claiming that the CBI has been proceeding with probes and filing FIRs without the approval of the state government. The state had withdrawn its general consent for the CBI probe.

In the post lunch session, the matter was adjourned as the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the bench that he had to attend a constitution bench hearing. The bench then scheduled the matter for hearing on Thursday.

After the adjournment, the bench and the counsel engaged in a conversation regarding summer vacations of the apex court. Mehta said those who criticise the High courts and the Supreme Court judges’ for taking long vacations actually do not know how the judges’ function.

Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, also agreed with Mehta. “All I am saying is that the judgment should not go on vacation”, said Sibal, with a smile.

Justice Gavai said, in turn said, people who simply criticised the lawyers did not know that they didn’t have holidays on either Saturdays or Sundays. Justice Gavai said that apart from handling court matters there are other assignments, functions and conferences too which judges have to attend. “It is the toughest job in the country”, said Sibal.

Mehta said that the institution deserves a vacation. Sibal said, "It is very difficult for lawyers because we do not know, which matter is going to pop up which day…” Justice Gavai, on a lighter vein, said as lawyers’ used to always look forward to Friday evening.

Taking a dig at sick leaves, Mehta said that during sandwich days’ there is a general epidemic in the bar. "1200 sick notes in the high court and here (in the Supreme Court) there is no sick note”. Justice Gavai, wearing a smile, said that since he was in the first five judges of apex court (in terms of seniority), he would not have to hold court during summer vacations.

Justice Mehta, who was appointed in November 2023, in a lighter vein, said that this privilege is not available to 'us lesser mortals'. Laughter broke out in the courtroom after this brief conversation.