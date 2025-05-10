'Judges Can't Enter Into A Purely Moral Conviction': Supreme Court Rules As It Acquits A Murder Accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that truth is always a chimaera and the illusion surrounding it can only be removed by valid evidence, and the judges cannot tread the path of righteousness and convict the accused somehow, even when there is a total absence of legal evidence.

A bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K. Vinod Chandran said, “We cannot but say that the High Court has egregiously erred in convicting the accused on the evidence led and has jumped into presumptions and assumptions based on the story scripted by the prosecution without any legal evidence being available.”

In its May 9 judgement, the bench said truth is always a chimaera, and the illusion surrounding it can only be removed by valid evidence, either direct or indirect, and in the event of it being circumstantial, providing a chain of circumstances with connecting links leading to the conclusion of the guilt of the accused and only the guilt of the accused, without leaving any reasonable doubt for any hypothesis of innocence.

Dealing with an appeal against reversal of acquittal, the bench said it can only accede to and share the consternation of the division bench of the high court, which borders on desperation, due to the futility of the entire exercise. “That is an occupational hazard every judge should learn to live with, which cannot be a motivation to tread the path of righteousness and convict those accused somehow, even when there is a total absence of legal evidence; to enter into a purely moral conviction, total anathema to criminal jurisprudence,” said the bench.

The bench said with a heavy heart for the unsolved crime but with absolutely no misgivings on the issue of lack of evidence against the accused arrayed, “We acquit the accused, reversing the judgment of the high court and restoring that of the trial court.”

The apex court decided to set aside the 2023 order of the Karnataka High Court, which reversed the acquittal of the accused Dr Renuka Prasad, Director of the Academy of Liberal Education of Sullia, and five others in the 2011 sensational murder of Prof A S Ramakrishna, administrative officer of KVG Medical College in Dakshina Kannada district. Referring to the high court’s judgement, the apex court said it can understand the consternation of the judges in the cold-blooded murder of a person, carried out in front of his son, where the investigation, though elaborate, collapsed miserably at the trial, where the prosecution witnesses, all of them, turned hostile.

However, the bench said it finds no reason to sustain the conviction entered by the high court, reversing the order of acquittal.

“We share the consternation of the learnt judges, but that is no reason for us to rely on Section 161 statements or the story scripted by the investigating agency based on the so-called voluntary statements and the recoveries made, which the prosecution failed to prove to have a nexus with the crime,” said the apex court.

The bench said in the instant case, there are not even two views coming forth from the evidence. The bench said the prosecution completely failed to prove the allegations raised and charged against each of the accused, more so because of all the witnesses paraded before the court at the trial having turned hostile for reasons unknown.

The bench said, “Here is a classic case of 71 of the total 87 witnesses, including eyewitnesses, turning hostile, leaving the prosecution to stand on the testimony of the police and official witnesses. Even a young boy, the crucial eyewitness, who saw his father being hacked to death, failed to identify the assailants.”

Ramakrishna was hacked to death by the assailants near Ambedkar in Karnataka while he was on his morning walk on April 28, 2011.