BJP Rejects Congress' Demand for JPC Probe on Hindenburg Allegations, Accuses Oppn of Wanting Indian Market to Crash

New Delhi : In the wake of the Hindenburg allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the opposition Congress party of wanting the Indian stock market to crash. The BJP rejected the opposition demand for a Joint Parliamentary Party (JPC) probe into the allegations levelled against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband.

Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that billionaire George Soros is linked to Hindenburg Research which is behind a big conspiracy to weaken Indian economy. The Congress wants the Indian stock market to collapse while George Soros has been carrying out propaganda against the Narendra Modi government for long, Prasad said.

Prasad expressed concern that the opposition is bent on stalling investments in the country and that the Congress has been trying to project the Indian investment situation as 'unsafe'. The opposition party has become a party to the conspiracy to weaken the Indian markets and bring in economic instability and hatred, he said.

Ravi Shankar Prasad described the Hindenburg report as 'fictitious', saying that the people and the investors have rejected the latest allegations levelled by the short-seller. Hindenburg has not replied to a notice sent by the Sebi as part of its probe into its allegations of stock market manipulation against the Adani group.

The BJP leader asserted that their party will expose the opposition and how Rahul Gandhi has been making baseless allegations. The Congress, which has hatred for PM Narendra Modi, is also showing the same hatred towards India as a whole, he said.

