JPC Adopts Amended Waqf Bill As Opposition Slams Its Provisions As 'Unconstitutional'

Chairman of JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Jagdambika Pal chairs the meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in New Delhi on Jan 24, 2025 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Joint Committee of Parliament scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday adopted its report and the amended version of the proposed law with a majority vote, the panel's chairperson Jagdambika Pal said.

Opposition members voiced their strong criticism of the adopted Bill, which was approved with 15-11 votes, alleging that it was "unconstitutional" and would destroy the Waqf board by allowing for the government's interference in the religious matters of Muslims.

Pal, however, claimed that many of the amendments approved by the committee have addressed several concerns of opposition members as well, adding the Bill once enacted will help the Waqf board in discharging its duties transparently and more effectively.

For the first time, "pasmanda" (backwards) Muslims, the poor, women and orphans have been included among beneficiaries of the Waqf, an endowment made by Muslims for charitable religious purposes, he added.

The seasoned BJP member said the report will be submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday. It is now for him and Parliament to decide the next course of action, he told reporters when asked if the Bill will be passed in the Budget Session starting from January 31.

The committee held 38 meetings in the national capital since its constitution on August 8 last year and toured across the committee as it consulted stakeholders to arrive at its conclusions

Opposition MPs, including from the Congress, DMK, TMC, AAP and the AIMIM, maintained their sharp criticism of the committee's functioning under Pal and the approved version of the Bill. Some of them submitted their dissent and others will be doing so by the 4 PM deadline on Wednesday.

They said the report running into 655 pages was circulated to them on Tuesday night, and they were given little time to study it and prepare their dissent. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed the observation and recommendations of the committee are "wholly perverse". Owaisi said the proposed law would destroy Waqf boards and make way for the government's interference in its functioning.