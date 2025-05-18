ETV Bharat / bharat

Nadda Offers Prayers At Adi Kailash, Parvat Kund In Pithoragarh

JP Nadda lauded the spiritual significance along with natural beauty of Adi Kailash area.

Nadda Offers Prayers At Adi Kailash, Parvat Kund In Pithoragarh
JP Nadda offering prayers at Adi Kailash (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2025 at 7:20 PM IST

Pithoragarh: Union Minister JP Nadda, who arrived on a two-day tour to Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, offered prayers at the ancient Adi Kailash Temple and Parvat Kund.

He worshipped Lord Shiva as per the rituals and also prayed at the Parvati Kund. The union minister prayed for the happiness, prosperity, peace and well-being of the people of the country.

During this, Nadda also praised the natural beauty and spiritual significance of the area. He said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the holy ​​​​Adi Kailash, there has been an increase in the movement of devotees and tourists in this area. This increased activity has generated new employment opportunities for local communities, thereby giving a significant boost to the economy of the region, he said.

"PM Modi's visit has not only highlighted the spiritual significance of Adi Kailash at both national and international level, but also strengthened the identity of this region as an important destination for adventure and spiritual tourism. Thus, the number of tourists and devotees in Adi Kailash and surrounding areas has increased manifold in the last few years," he said.

After offering prayers at Adi Kailash Temple, Nadda visited the temple near Trishul in Jyolingkang.

Prior to this, he interacted with Army personnel. Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna, MLA Bishan Singh Chuphal, and others were also present on this occasion.

