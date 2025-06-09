'Started Politics Of Performance': Nadda Lauds PM Modi's 11 Years In Office, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Op Sindoor

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda has said that the work done by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last 11 years was extraordinary, and it deserves to be written in golden letters.
He said that PM Modi started politics of performance and good governance in the country by providing accountability in contrast to the earlier Congress-led regime which fostered 'politics of corruption, scams and appeasement'.
J P Nadda was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here on the occasion of PM Modi completing 11 years in office. He said that PM Modi ushered in a responsive and efficient government, citing as examples the repealing of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, Waqf amendment, demonetisation, and women's quota bill among other measures.
Nadda said that before 2014, negativity pervaded the country as the then government was steeped in corruption, but after 2014, the situation changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. It was on June 9, 2024 PM Modi took oath, and the day marks the first anniversary of PM Modi's third term and 11th year in all.
The BJP president strongly objected to LoP Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on Operation Sindoor and the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. Accusing Rahul Gandhi of playing the role of an 'irresponsible' opposition leader, Nadda said that LoP may be blessed with good sense. He dismissed doubts being raised on the stability of the government at the centre, asserting that the Modi government will complete the present term and will also win the next one.
Nadda said that it is very difficult to understand the objective of the Congress-led Opposition. When they attend an all-party meeting, they say they stand with the country, but when they step outside, they start raising baseless questions, the BJP president said.
