ETV Bharat / bharat

'Started Politics Of Performance': Nadda Lauds PM Modi's 11 Years In Office, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Op Sindoor

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda addresses a press conference on "Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal: Seva, Sushasan aur Garib Kalyan ke 11 Saal", marking the completion of 11 years of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Monday, June 9, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda has said that the work done by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last 11 years was extraordinary, and it deserves to be written in golden letters.

He said that PM Modi started politics of performance and good governance in the country by providing accountability in contrast to the earlier Congress-led regime which fostered 'politics of corruption, scams and appeasement'.

J P Nadda was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here on the occasion of PM Modi completing 11 years in office. He said that PM Modi ushered in a responsive and efficient government, citing as examples the repealing of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, Waqf amendment, demonetisation, and women's quota bill among other measures.

Nadda said that before 2014, negativity pervaded the country as the then government was steeped in corruption, but after 2014, the situation changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. It was on June 9, 2024 PM Modi took oath, and the day marks the first anniversary of PM Modi's third term and 11th year in all.