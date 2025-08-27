ETV Bharat / bharat

Killing Of Journalists In Gaza Shocking: India

The journalists were killed in the Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Killing Of Journalists In Gaza Shocking: India
Demonstrators gather in solidarity with journalists killed by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, during a protest organised by the Gaza Journalists Syndicate, in Gaza City, on August 26, 2025. Gaza's civil defence agency said five journalists were among at least 20 people killed on August 25 when Israeli strikes hit a hospital in the south, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing regret over the "tragic mishap". (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 27, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: India on Wednesday described as "shocking" and "deeply regrettable" the killing of five journalists in a pair of Israeli strike in Gaza.

The journalists were among at least 20 people killed in the strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on Monday. "The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"India has always condemned loss of civilian lives in conflict. We understand that the Israeli authorities have already instituted an investigation," he said.

Israel is facing international condemnation following the attack.

New Delhi: India on Wednesday described as "shocking" and "deeply regrettable" the killing of five journalists in a pair of Israeli strike in Gaza.

The journalists were among at least 20 people killed in the strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on Monday. "The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"India has always condemned loss of civilian lives in conflict. We understand that the Israeli authorities have already instituted an investigation," he said.

Israel is facing international condemnation following the attack.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JOURNALISTGAZAMEAINDIAJOURNALIST KILLED IN GAZA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.