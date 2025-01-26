ETV Bharat / bharat

Journalist, Astrologer From Varanasi Get Padma Awards

Veteran journalist Ram Bahadur Rai of Banaras will be honoured with Padma Bhushan while Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, who consecrated Ram Temple, will get Padma Shri.

Varanasi: Journalist Ram Bahadur Rai of Banaras will be honoured with Padma Bhushan and Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri with Padma Shri.

Shastri performed the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and was the proposer of Narendra Modi's nomination from Varanasi for the general elections. The Padma Award is being bestowed on Shastri for his contribution to the field of education and literature.

Originally from South India, Shastri lives in Varanasi where he set up a Shastrarthshala. He was also the inaugurator of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and plays a key role in the special events held at Vishwanath Dham. One of the noted astrologers of the world, Shastri has received the Jagatguru Ramanandacharya Award and lives in Kashi's Ramghat area on the banks of the Ganges. His father, Rajrajeshwar Shastri Dravid, was a Padma Bhushan and the central government had given him the title Panditraj.

On the other hand, famous author Rai has been bestowed with the Padma award for his rich contribution to journalism and education. Born on July 1, 1946, in Ghazipur. After receiving elementary education, he came to Banaras for higher studies. He pursued graduation from DAV College and postgraduation from Banaras Hindu University. He started his career as a journalist in 1979 and has authored many books. He is the incumbent president of Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts and was awarded Padma Shri in 2015.

