ETV Bharat / bharat

JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: Admission To IITs Up To Rank 16,642, NITs Allot Seats At Rank Over 13 Lakh

Kota: Under the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling 2025, admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is being conducted based on JEE Advanced results. Similarly, admissions to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) are being carried out through counselling based on JEE Main results.

Seat allotment for the second round of JoSAA has been released. Under this, admission to B.Tech at IITs in the open category has been granted up to JEE Advanced rank 16,642. Meanwhile, admission to Biosciences and Bioengineering at NITs under the Other State Quota is being offered up to JEE Main rank 56,121.

Amit Ahuja, a career counselling expert at a private coaching institute in Kota, said that under the Home State Quota, seats have been allotted to candidates with very low marks and ranks. For instance, a seat was secured in NIT Mizoram at rank 13,14,967. Similarly, under the Female Full Quota, a seat in the B.Tech Mathematics and Computing program at NIT Mizoram was allotted at rank 12,10,797. Considering that a total of 14,75,103 candidates appeared for the JEE Main exam, it is evident that admissions are being granted at significantly lower ranks under the Home State Quota. Four more rounds of counselling are still remaining, and ranks may drop even further.

Dual Verification

According to Amit Ahuja, for those candidates who have been allotted seats from IIT to NIT or NIT to IIT in the second round, their documents uploaded in the first round of seat allocation are being re-verified by the newly allotted system. Only after that, their newly allotted seat will be confirmed.

On the other hand, candidates who were already allotted seats in the first round and had opted for the "float" or "slide" option have been allotted seats from IIT to IIT or NIT to NIT in the second round. Their new seat has been confirmed based on the documents already verified. These candidates cannot claim the seat allotted in the first round. Additionally, there is no need to upload documents again during online reporting.

Cut off rank in IIT in the second round

Architecture

Admission to the five-year Bachelor of Architecture course at BHU Varanasi under the open category (gender-neutral seat) has been granted at rank 19,141. Under the female pool quota, the same course at IIT BHU Varanasi has been allotted to a girl candidate at rank 26,381.