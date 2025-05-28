JoSAA Counselling 2025: Process Starts From June 3, Details Released

Kota: The results of the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE Advanced) will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur at 10 am on June 2. After this, students will be able to participate at the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counseling for admission to undergraduate programmes in the IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs from June 3 onwards.

This year, admission will be granted in 128 institutions, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs and 47 GFTIs along with IIEST, Shibpur, through JoSAA counselling. The complete schedule of JoSAA counselling has been released and the process will be conducted online.

Details of the counselling process:

Education expert Dev Sharma said this year, the counselling will be held in six rounds between June 3 and July 28 compared to five rounds that were held last year.

Candidates will have to register and fill the college choice on the JoSAA counselling website from 5 pm on June 2 to 5 pm on June 12. The seat allocation for the first round will be done on June 14. Candidates who are allotted seats in this round will have to confirm by June 18 by depositing the seat acceptance fee and uploading documents during online reporting.

Sharma said that the seat allocation for the second round will be on June 21, third on June 28, fourth on July 4 and fifth round on July 10. Seat allocation for the last round, that is sixth, will be on July 16 and the final reporting will have to be done by July 21.

How to fill college and branch choice?

In JoSAA counselling, students will get the option of choice filling in more than one of the 650 programmes of 128 institutions. Candidates should fill the options in as many colleges as possible as per their preference. Candidates can estimate the current trend by looking at the opening and closing ranks of colleges of previous years. As per their ranks, candidates should include the branches ranked below the closing rank of previous years in the order of their interest in the college priority list. Before filling the college choice, make a list of your priority colleges on paper and then fill it online only after proper evaluation so as to rule out all chances of mistakes. Candidates must check before locking the college choice because after locking, no further changes will be possible.

First allotment will be done on open rank:

As per the business rules given in JoSAA 2025) counselling, the first seat allocation in the colleges will be done on open ranks (unreserved or general category) only. If a seat is not available on open rank, the student will be allotted seat according to his/her category rank. In this way, students can get seats in both open and category ranks.

Documents required in online reporting:

After seat allocation in JoSAA counselling, candidates will have to upload some scanned documents namely classes 10 and 12 marksheets, category certificate, cancelled cheque and medical certificate in online reporting.