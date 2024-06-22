JoSAA Counseling 2024: Verification of Candidates Stuck; Original 12th Board Marksheets Not Issued

Kota : Counseling of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA Counseling 2024) is going on for 59,917 seats in 121 institutions including IIT, NIT, IIIT of the country. Online reporting of first round seat allocation of JoSAA is going on. The time for online reporting has been given till 5 pm on June 24, but candidates are facing problems in online reporting.

Due to the top 20 percentile of the respective board of 12th not being released, the candidates are confused about the eligibility of board marks for admission.

Candidates who do not have 75 percent marks in board exams but have been allotted seats are waiting for the top 20 percentile score. This year too, the board eligibility for admission in IIT, NIT and IIIT is 75 percent marks in board exams or being in the top 20 percentile. Some candidates expect that they will be able to fulfil the eligibility criteria by scoring top 20 percentile. At present, the admission of these candidates is in danger.

Internet marksheet not valid: Career counselling expert of private coaching institute Amit Ahuja said that there is a problem that the original 12th board marksheet of the candidates is not issued. Candidates say that the original marksheet is being asked for at the time of document verification. Some boards have not recognised the internet marksheet in the absence of the original marksheet and admission has been put on hold.

Students have demanded the release of marksheets from the concerned boards so that admission can be ensured. Many big boards of the country including Rajasthan Board are stuck in this anomaly.

Top 20 percentile of these boards is still pending: Amit Ahuja said that top 20 percentile scores of many big boards have not been released for admission in NIT and IIIT in the country. These include Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal, Haryana, Jammu, Karnataka, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Tripura, National Institute of Open School Board, whose top 20 percentile has not been released.