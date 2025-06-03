JoSAA Counseling 2025: Registration Starts, 18160 Seats Available In 23 IITs

Kota: With the declaration of the JEE Advanced results on Monday, registration for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling started from June 3.

Candidates clearing JEE Main and JEE Advanced have to go ahead with 'choice filling' for programmes in 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 47 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTI) and IIEST Shibpur at the official website ~ josaa.nic.in.

Education expert Dev Sharma said admission will be granted to 62,853 BTech, integrated MTech and dual degree courses in 128 engineering institutes of the country. As per the seat matrix released by JoSAA, the number of seats available for admission at all institutes has significantly increased than previous year, he said.

This, year, JoSAA counselling with be held for 18,160 IIT seats. Compared to 17,760 seats in 23 IITs in 2024, there are 18,160 seats this year.

Similarly, in the 31 NITs, there are 24,525 seats compared to 24,229 seats in 2024. In the 26 IITs, there are 9,940 seats while last year, the figure was 8,546. Also, the 47 GFTIs have 10,228 seats against 9,402 seats last year as seven new GFTIs have been added to the list this time.

Sharma said there are 62,853 engineering seats nationwide but Rajasthan has only 1918 seats, which is around 3.05 percent. For instance, IIT Jodhpur has added 10 seats, taking the seat count to 610 this year. However, there has been no increase in the seat count at the three other institutes as MNIT Jaipur has 888 seats, IIIT Kota 330 seats and Central University Kishanganj Ajmer 90 seats, he added.

"Rajasthan is the largest state as per area and there is a constant rise in students appearing for JEE Main and JEE Advanced from here. In view of this, there is a need to increase the engineering seats," Sharma said.