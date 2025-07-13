ETV Bharat / bharat

Jolt To Indian Rowers As Bhopal Loses Asian Rowing Championship's Hosting Rights Over 'Op Sindoor'

Bhopal: In a major setback for Indian rowers, Bhopal has lost the hosting rights of the Asian Rowing Championship, which was scheduled to take place in the city from October 14-19 this year.

As per reports, the Indian Rowing Federation withdrew its hosting bid and shot a letter to Asian Rowing Federation citing security concerns in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent tensions between India and Pakistan amid "ongoing" Operation Sindoor.

Jolt To Indian Rowers As Bhopal Loses Asian Championship's Hosting Rights Over 'Op Sindoor' (ETV Bharat)

However, the decision has sparked resentment among players and officials as the Federation allegedly did not even inform or consult Madhya Pradesh Sports department before withdrawing the hosting bid.

Sources said Haiphong in Vietnam will now be the official host of the Asian Rowing championship from October 16-19.

Meanwhile, Director of Sports Department Rakesh Gupta seemed visibly disappointed over the way the decision was handled. "We received the information about losing hosting rights very late. Before taking such a big step, there should have been at least some sort of communication. We will write a letter to the Federation to register our objection," he said.