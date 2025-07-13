Jolt To Indian Rowers As Bhopal Loses Asian Rowing Championship's Hosting Rights Over 'Op Sindoor'

Bhopal: In a major setback for Indian rowers, Bhopal has lost the hosting rights of the Asian Rowing Championship, which was scheduled to take place in the city from October 14-19 this year.
As per reports, the Indian Rowing Federation withdrew its hosting bid and shot a letter to Asian Rowing Federation citing security concerns in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent tensions between India and Pakistan amid "ongoing" Operation Sindoor.
However, the decision has sparked resentment among players and officials as the Federation allegedly did not even inform or consult Madhya Pradesh Sports department before withdrawing the hosting bid.
Sources said Haiphong in Vietnam will now be the official host of the Asian Rowing championship from October 16-19.
Meanwhile, Director of Sports Department Rakesh Gupta seemed visibly disappointed over the way the decision was handled. "We received the information about losing hosting rights very late. Before taking such a big step, there should have been at least some sort of communication. We will write a letter to the Federation to register our objection," he said.
Indian Rowers Will Miss Out On Home Advantage
The decision comes as a huge setback for Indian players. If reports are anything to go by, 22 male and 22 female players would have had the chance to participate had the championship taken place in Bhopal. With the event now being hosted abroad, a maximum of 11 players can be sent to Vietnam due to logistical and cost-related constraints, sources said.
The decision has also affected Bhopal's prospects of becoming a hub for future international rowing events. Indian Rowing Federation President Balaji Mardapa had earlier praised the lake in Bhopal as an ideal venue after witnessing a national-level competition held here on March 3rd. During the event, he had acknowledged the city's potential for international rowing events.
After objections were raised over Federation's decision, Mardapa said, "We should and we will try our best to organise the event in Bhopal next year."
Also Read
Bhopal's Tie Master: Deepak Sharma Sets 6 World Records In Tie Tying
Crafting Change: Bhopal Artisan Uses Bamboo Art To Uplift Community