Jolt to BRS As Former Speaker And MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy Joins Congress

Hyderabad: Former Speaker and Banswada BRS MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joined the Congress. Welcoming Pocharam into the party fold, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy underscored the importance of his guidance for the government, especially as it focuses on prioritising farmers' welfare.

Former Speaker and MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy felicitates Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after joining Congress in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

CM Revanth Reddy, minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and other leaders went to Pocharam's residence in Hyderabad this morning and Revanth Reddy invited them to join the Congress. With the joining of Pocharam, the number of those MLAs who joined the Congress from BRS has reached four. Earlier, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Khammam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari joined the Congress.

The CM said that Pocharam strived for the welfare of the farmers. "Hence, we will give him a proper place in the party," Revanth Reddy said. "The Congress government is working sincerely for the development of the state. Therefore, I was attracted to Reventh Reddy's rule. Hence, I am joining Congress," said Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

On the other hand, when Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joined the Congress, there was tension at his residence in Hyderabad. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and some other Congress leaders went to Pocharam's residence in the morning. On learning about his defection, BRS workers led by former MLA Balka Suman and BRS leader Gellu Srinivas tried to enter Pocharam's residence, but were stopped by the police.

In turn, a heated argument ensued between BRS leaders and the police. As the situation went out of control, the police arrested the BRS leaders. During the Chief Minister's presence, the police took serious note of the tense situation and arrested 12 people, including former MLA Balka Suman, and registered a case.

On the other hand, Uppal MLA Lakshma Reddy met senior Congress leader Jana Reddy. He reportedly went to his residence to wish him on his birthday. However, there are reports that he, too, may switch over his loyalties to Congress.

