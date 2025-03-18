Joint Team Of ATS, DRI Seizes 95.5 Kg Gold, Rs 70 Lakh From Ahmedabad Flat

Ahmedabad: A joint search operation by the ATS and DRI teams at a locked flat in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday unearthed gold jewellery weighing 95.5 kg and Rs 70 lakh in cash.
According to sources, following a tip-off, the team led by L Chowdhary and Nikhil Brahmabat conducted a joint raid with the DRI team. The flat was rented by one Megh Shah, who is associated with Sher Bazar.
"Based on the input, we raided the house along with a team of DRI and found the gold consignment. It's a huge quantity of jewelry and biscuits which could be anything between 90 to 100 kg. The gold belongs to the father-son duo who are big-time stock traders. We suspect that a large part of gold was smuggled from abroad," an ATS official said.
Further investigation has been initiated to find out the trail of the valuables.
In the last two years, the ATS had seized 233.76 kg of narcotics, valued at Rs 484.97 crore, during mid-sea operations and arrested six foreign nationals for smuggling bids, the legislative assembly was told on Monday.
The government's response during question hour followed BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja's query on the details of anti-smuggling operations by the ATS in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in 2023 and 2024.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also handles the Home portfolio, stated in a written reply that ATS had caught 60.304 kg of methamphetamine valued at Rs 422.12 crore during their marine operations in 2023. In 2024, the ATS seized 173 kg of charas of Rs 60.55 crore and 460 grams of heroin of Rs 2.30 crore.
Patel further said the ATS arrested six foreign nationals for drug smuggling bids through the sea routes in the last two years.
