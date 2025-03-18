ETV Bharat / bharat

Joint Team Of ATS, DRI Seizes 95.5 Kg Gold, Rs 70 Lakh From Ahmedabad Flat

Ahmedabad: A joint search operation by the ATS and DRI teams at a locked flat in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday unearthed gold jewellery weighing 95.5 kg and Rs 70 lakh in cash.

According to sources, following a tip-off, the team led by L Chowdhary and Nikhil Brahmabat conducted a joint raid with the DRI team. The flat was rented by one Megh Shah, who is associated with Sher Bazar.

"Based on the input, we raided the house along with a team of DRI and found the gold consignment. It's a huge quantity of jewelry and biscuits which could be anything between 90 to 100 kg. The gold belongs to the father-son duo who are big-time stock traders. We suspect that a large part of gold was smuggled from abroad," an ATS official said.

Further investigation has been initiated to find out the trail of the valuables.