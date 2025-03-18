ETV Bharat / bharat

Joint Team Of ATS, DRI Seizes 95.5 Kg Gold, Rs 70 Lakh From Ahmedabad Flat

In the last two years, the ATS had seized 233.76 kg of narcotics, valued at Rs 484.97 crore, during mid-sea operations and arrested six foreigners.

The seized gold biscuits.
The seized gold biscuits. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Ahmedabad: A joint search operation by the ATS and DRI teams at a locked flat in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday unearthed gold jewellery weighing 95.5 kg and Rs 70 lakh in cash.

According to sources, following a tip-off, the team led by L Chowdhary and Nikhil Brahmabat conducted a joint raid with the DRI team. The flat was rented by one Megh Shah, who is associated with Sher Bazar.

"Based on the input, we raided the house along with a team of DRI and found the gold consignment. It's a huge quantity of jewelry and biscuits which could be anything between 90 to 100 kg. The gold belongs to the father-son duo who are big-time stock traders. We suspect that a large part of gold was smuggled from abroad," an ATS official said.

Further investigation has been initiated to find out the trail of the valuables.

In the last two years, the ATS had seized 233.76 kg of narcotics, valued at Rs 484.97 crore, during mid-sea operations and arrested six foreign nationals for smuggling bids, the legislative assembly was told on Monday.

The government's response during question hour followed BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja's query on the details of anti-smuggling operations by the ATS in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in 2023 and 2024.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also handles the Home portfolio, stated in a written reply that ATS had caught 60.304 kg of methamphetamine valued at Rs 422.12 crore during their marine operations in 2023. In 2024, the ATS seized 173 kg of charas of Rs 60.55 crore and 460 grams of heroin of Rs 2.30 crore.

Patel further said the ATS arrested six foreign nationals for drug smuggling bids through the sea routes in the last two years.

Also Read:

  1. Kolkata Police Nab Man With Firearms At Sealdah Railway Station
  2. Telangana Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Trade, Assets Of Repeat Offenders Confiscated

Ahmedabad: A joint search operation by the ATS and DRI teams at a locked flat in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday unearthed gold jewellery weighing 95.5 kg and Rs 70 lakh in cash.

According to sources, following a tip-off, the team led by L Chowdhary and Nikhil Brahmabat conducted a joint raid with the DRI team. The flat was rented by one Megh Shah, who is associated with Sher Bazar.

"Based on the input, we raided the house along with a team of DRI and found the gold consignment. It's a huge quantity of jewelry and biscuits which could be anything between 90 to 100 kg. The gold belongs to the father-son duo who are big-time stock traders. We suspect that a large part of gold was smuggled from abroad," an ATS official said.

Further investigation has been initiated to find out the trail of the valuables.

In the last two years, the ATS had seized 233.76 kg of narcotics, valued at Rs 484.97 crore, during mid-sea operations and arrested six foreign nationals for smuggling bids, the legislative assembly was told on Monday.

The government's response during question hour followed BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja's query on the details of anti-smuggling operations by the ATS in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in 2023 and 2024.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also handles the Home portfolio, stated in a written reply that ATS had caught 60.304 kg of methamphetamine valued at Rs 422.12 crore during their marine operations in 2023. In 2024, the ATS seized 173 kg of charas of Rs 60.55 crore and 460 grams of heroin of Rs 2.30 crore.

Patel further said the ATS arrested six foreign nationals for drug smuggling bids through the sea routes in the last two years.

Also Read:

  1. Kolkata Police Nab Man With Firearms At Sealdah Railway Station
  2. Telangana Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Trade, Assets Of Repeat Offenders Confiscated

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DRICM BHUPENDRA PATELBJP MLA RIVABA JADEJAGUJARAT ASSEMBLYAHMEDABAD ATS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.