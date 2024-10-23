Joint Parliamentary Panel On Waqf Bill: Jagdambika Pal Rejects Opposition Allegations Of Norms Violation

New Delhi: Jagdambika Pal, chairperson of joint parliamentary panel on Waqf bill, rejects opposition allegations of violation of norms by him.

Earlier in the day, former Union Telecom Minister and DMK MP A Raja accused the chair of breached the norms of Parliamentary panel. He expressed his dissatisfaction on a post on X.

"It is unfortunate that the chairman of the Joint working committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 conducted a press conference and transpired the proceedings / happenings in the meeting whatsoever; knowing fully well that the proceedings are confidential and not to be disclosed. Inspite of the unpleasant incident that took place in the meeting, the attitude and manner by which the meetings are conducted in haste by the chairman, create doubts in the mind of the members and public that Justice will not be secured. Let us fight to uphold our democratic and secular values despite the hurdles(sic)," he wrote.

On Monday, the Minorities Affairs made an extensive presentation at a parliamentary panel meeting to address the queries of MPs on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with some opposition members arguing that the ministry's consultations over the years never called for a new law, PTI reported.

A batch of petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the insertion of words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution in 1976 also cast a shadow on the meeting as heated words were exchanged after opposition MPs questioned the panel's decision to seek depositions from some lawyers behind the plea, drawing reaction from BJP members.

A couple of opposition MPs claimed that the ministry in its last meeting over the issue in November last year had suggested administrative and technological measures to deal with complications arising out of the Act, the agency's report said.