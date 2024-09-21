India-US Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas-2024 Draws To A Close

Bikaner (Rajasthan): The 20th joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas-2024’ between the armies of India and the United States concluded on Saturday at the Mahajan Fieldfiring Range in Bikaner. The next edition of the exercise will be held in the US.

During the drill, the armies of both countries shared information and experience related to each other’s strategic skills and weapons technology and operation with mutual coordination. The exercise focused on anti-terrorism operations in the semi-urban and semi-desert areas of ​​​​the US and emphasized physical fitness, tactical exercises, exchange of best practices, techniques and procedures between the two armies, which was demonstrated during the closing ceremony held on Saturday.

The Indian contingent was represented by the Rajput Regiment of the Amogha Division and an infantry brigade. The US contingent included soldiers from the Alaska-based 124 Infantry Battalion and the 11th Airborne Division. More than 1,200 military personnel participated in this long-term exercise, braving the difficult terrain and climate of the Thar Desert.

The exercise was conducted in two phases. In the first phase, both parties completed war exercises and tactical training, which focused on improving their joint operational capability. In the second phase, called the validation phase, training was put into practice through a series of joint operations and command planning exercises, aimed to verify the plan, techniques, tactics and procedures and enhance interoperability.

The verification exercise also involved the use of rockets and PINAKA missiles while attacking the enemy’s mock targets from both ground and air. It included a bunch of joint activities such as setting up observation posts, road opening drills, cordon and search operations and house-clearing exercises where the injured were evacuated using helicopters.

Apart from this, aerial operations were also carried out using C-130, ALH and Mi-17 choppers. A live firing exercise was also conducted in which targets were neutralized using long-range firepower such as PINAKA, HIMARS and M-777 artilleries, after which the final cordon-and-search operation demonstrated the accuracy and effectiveness.

Outstanding soldiers from both armies were honored in the closing ceremony and their cultural and military heritage was showcased. A series of events highlighted the rich traditions of the two countries, further strengthening the bondage between the two armies.

In the ceremony, indigenously manufactured weapon systems were showcased under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. US Army Major General Joe Hilbert said Yudh Abhyas-2024 proved to be an important milestone in the defence partnership between India and the US, which further strengthened bilateral relations and contributed to global counter-terrorism operations.