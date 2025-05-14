Join Indian Army Using Your JEE Main Score: Know The Details

Kota: Candidates dreaming to join the Army have something to cheer about. Those who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main) 2025 can use their score to apply in the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) of the Indian Army.

The JEE Main score is used as a selection criterion for TES, where students are allowed to join as officers in the technical branches in the Indian Army. The TES offers a permanent commission in the Army for students who studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics at the 10+2 level.

Online applications for this scheme will be accepted till June 12. Shortlisting will be done on the basis of cut-off marks in the first week of July. The Service Selection Board (SSB) interview will be held in five days between August and September. Selection will be based on the JEE Main score, 10+2 marks in PCM and the SSB interview.

Then a four-year pre-commission training will be held at Cadet Training and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun following which, a candidate will be awarded an engineering degree. After three years of training, the candidate will get a stipend and after completion of four years of training, he will be commissioned in the Army at the rank of Lieutenant. He/she will receive an annual salary of around Rs 17 to 18 lakh. This apart, free medical and travel to home allowances will also be provided to them.

Candidates recruited through TES will get an opportunity to serve in the engineering, signals, electronics and mechanical engineering departments of the Army. These Lieutenants with engineering degree, can also get promoted to Captain, Major, Lieutenant Colonel, Brigadier, Major General to Lieutenant General and General.