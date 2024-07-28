VHP Chief Alok Kumar Says Final Decision Will Be in Their Favour over Kanwar Yatra Nameplates Row

Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Alok Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Jodhpur : The meeting of the Central Management Committee of Vishwa Hindu Parishad was held on Sunday at Maheshwari Bhawan in Jodhpur. VHP National President and Senior Advocate Alok Kumar, who addressed the meeting, said every displaced Hindu should get citizenship. Along with ensuring the purity and sanctity of Hindu beliefs and traditions, a resolution was passed to make temples the centres of awakening, religious propagation, service and harmony.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, he said that there are many such laws, under which every food vendor has to put up a display of registration in front of his shop. "A law was made by the Manmohan Singh government. Under this, a demand was made to display the information of people selling food items outside the shop during the Kanwar Yatra, which the state governments accepted and gave orders. Muslim vendors named their shops after Hindu gods and goddesses, which is wrong. The Supreme Court has banned this, but in the end the decision will be in our favour. This decision should be implemented in the entire country."

Against country's interests: Alok Kumar expressed deep objection to the statement of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcoming people coming from Bangladesh and said that this is an irresponsible statement. "It is against the interests of the country. The Ministry of External Affairs has taken cognizance of this. The Border Security Force will control infiltration," he said. He alleged that the Trinamool government in Bengal is with the Muslims and Hindus are being harassed.

On simplifying rules: On the question of granting citizenship to Hindus who have come to the country from Pakistan after facing troubles, he said that it has been decided in the 2-day meeting that the central government shall be asked to simplify the citizenship rules. This will enable all displaced Hindus who are without citizenship, he said.

60 years will be completed: VHP President said that this year on Shri Krishna Janmashtami, VHP will complete 60 years. It has been decided in the meeting that there will be extensive public awareness programs at thousands of places across the country. Under these Foundation Day Mahotsav programs to be held between 24 August and 1 September, there will be discussions, seminars and public programs regarding the achievements of VHP in 60 years, the challenges currently facing the nation, religion and Hindu society and their solutions. Through these, we will take the work of VHP and Hindu life values ​​to the people.

Pandits and priests: Alok Kumar said that wherever there are Hindu temples in the world, there is a shortage of priests. In such a situation, we have decided that two institutes will be opened in the country this year, in which people of all castes will be able to get training for pandit and priest work. Eligibility will be determined for this. One institute will be in Haryana and the other in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Gradually, these institutes will be opened for different languages.