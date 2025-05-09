Jodhpur Couple Ties The Knot Under Flashlight As Area Put Under Blackout

Jodhpur: A couple in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district completed their wedding rituals under the light from mobile phone flashlights due to the night-time blackout on Thursday.

The wedding ceremony was underway in the Pawta area of ​​the city last night. It was time for the 'pheras', a key ritual in Hindu weddings that signify the beginning of a married life. In this ritual, the bride and the groom circumambulate a sacred fire seven times, reciting vows and prayers to each other.

The couple had just started their 'pheras' when the lights went off, leaving the entire venue in complete darkness. The administration had informed about the blackout but stopping the 'pheras' midway is considered a bad omen. In such a situation, both the sides decided to complete the 'pheras' with the help of mobile flashlights. Thus, guests and family members who had gathered on the occasion switched on their mobile flashlights and the remaining rounds around the fire were completed.

After the 'pheras' ended, the families decided to complete the wedding as per the norm and likewise rituals were held one after the other under the light from mobile flashlights. The pandit chanted the mantras and the couple took their vows.

The family members said they could not compromise with the security of the country so the wedding rituals were completed under the light from mobile phones. A video of the wedding that went viral on social media, attracted a lot of praise from netizens.

Notably, the border districts of Rajasthan were put under a complete night-time blackout to protect the area from potential aerial threats in view of the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan. Many wedding ceremonies in Suryanagari area were disrupted due to the blackout, sources said.