Jodhpur Artisans See US Tariff As Major Setback

Jodhpur: The handicraft industry of Rajasthan's Jodhpur has been shaken by the announcement of a 25 per cent trade tariff on India by US President Donald Trump, which is coming into effect from August 1. The situation will be dire if the additional 10 per cent penalty comes into effect.

Jodhpur exports Rs 2,500 crore of handicrafts to the US, which can turn to Turkey and Mexico, where the tariff is just 10 per cent. On the other hand, competition with China will become difficult as the local governement support poses a difficult challenge to Indian artisans.

Ashok Chauhan, an exporter, said, "We will also find new ways like getting the benefits of the India-UK trade deal. Apart from this, the government is also trying to make more deals with European countries. Exporters have suffered losses in the US market before, hence new options will have to be explored."

"Indian products will become 25 per cent dearer in the US market, leading to a huge decline in competition. American importers can move towards cheaper options like Vietnam, Bangladesh and Turkey. There is a possibility of more than a 60 per cent decline in exports, due to which thousands of units can be on the brink of closure," he added.

Dr Bharat Dinesh, president of Jodhpur Handicraft Exporters Association, said, "India's handicraft sector has a special status in international trade. This tariff decision will prove to be disastrous for thousands of our artisans and small industries. We urge the Centre to prioritise this issue and start high-level talks with the US administration."

He said the government used to give many types of discounts and incentives to Indian handicraft exporters. But it has been stopped gradually. Now America has imposed a 34 per cent tariff on China, which is very close to the tariff on India.

Exporters say that to compete with China, the Centre can compete in the market only if it revives old schemes and gives incentives again. "Jodhpur faces a big challenge due to the American tariff decision. The livelihood of lakhs of families is in danger. Handicraft products should be exempted from tariffs by initiating diplomatic talks. The government should give relief to handicraft exporters in incentive schemes. This will affect small exporters greatly. The government should immediately announce a relief package, which includes a subsidy on exports, interest relief and marketing assistance so that exporters can overcome this crisis," senior exporter Nirmal Bhandari said.

Exporter Anil Tatia said handicraft products made of wood, iron and leather worth Rs 2,500 crore are exported from Jodhpur to the US. Over one lakh artisans and workers get employment directly or indirectly through this. "If this market is affected, then the employment sector will also feel the heat. The Indian government should do whatever it can to retain the artisans, as it will not be easy to bring the sector back on track once they leave," he added.