Job Alert 2025: Huge Vacancies In Delhi Police For Constable, Sub-Inspector And Other Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria & Key Details

New Delhi: In a major opportunity for job aspirants, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced recruitment drive to fill up more than 8000 positions of Delhi Police including Head Constable (Ministerial), Constable Driver, Constable, Head Constable (AWO/TPO), Sub-Inspector and Executive.
The announcement comes at a time when the police department is grappling with severe staff shortage. Currently, the strength at 185 police stations stands at around 20,000-25,000, which officials say is not enough to curb crimes and maintain law and order in the national capital. To overcome the shortage, this recruitment drive was announced to fill vacancies of Sub-Inspectors, Constables (including Drivers), Head Constables (Ministerial and AWO/TPO), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).
A detailed advertisement for recruitment to these posts will be released between June and September 2025. The examination(s) will be conducted around November–December 2025. After completion of the exam, training of selected candidates will begin in 2026 while their induction into the service will most likely be done by 2027.
Constable Recruitment Details:
A total of 5293 vacant posts of Constable will be filled up in Delhi Police. Notification for this is likely to be issued between July and September, while the examination is likely to be held around November-December 2025.
Eligibility Criteria: For recruitment to Delhi Police as Constable, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years and 25 years. At the same time, as per government rules, there is age relaxation for those in reserved category. Applicant should have passed Class 12th examination from a recognised board. For more information, aspirants are advised to wait for the official notification.
Vacancies In Delhi Police:
|Post
|No. of Vacancies
|Notification Date (Tentative)
|Exam Date (Tentative)
|Sub-Inspector
|212
|16 June 2025
|1–6 September 2025
|Havildar (Ministerial)
|404
|July-September 2025
|Nov-Dec 2025
|Havildar
|441
|July-September 2025
|Nov-Dec 2025
|Constable (Driver)
|633
|July-September 2025
|Nov-Dec 2025
|Constable
|5293
|July-September 2025
|Nov-Dec 2025
|MTS
|1020
|Not Fixed
|Not Fixed
Recruitment Process Underway For 356 Posts:
Currently, recruitment is ongoing for 356 vacancies for 186 Sub-Inspector posts and 170 technical and administrative posts like radio technicians, telephone operators, store clerks, etc. The examination for these posts has already been completed while candidates are now awaiting the results.
This apart, Delhi Police is also hiring for 149 special positions including band members, dog handlers, buglers, and mounted police, to support specialised functions and boost diversity of the police force.