'Jo Modi Se Takraye Ga' Slogans Reverberate In Kashmir's Lal Chowk During BJP's Operation Sindoor Rally

Srinagar: 'Jo Modi se takraye ga, woh choor choor hojayege' (whoever challenges Modi will be crushed to pieces): this and many other pro-India and anti-Pakistan slogans broke the lull in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Thursday morning as workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir carried out a rally in support of 'Operation Sindoor'.

J&K was at the centre of a major armed conflict last week as India and Pakistan came to the brink of a full-blown war following New Delhi's precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on May 7.

The coordinated attack to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack was carried out under the codename 'Operation Sindoor'. Following it, the two countries attacked each other with missiles, drones and artillery shells till the evening of May 10, when the ceasefire was announced.

Carrying tri-colours, BJP cadres took out rallies in Srinagar, Pahalgam and other areas today in support of the armed forces after 'Operation Sindoor'. In Srinagar, the yatra was taken out from Polo View and culminated at Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk.

Dozens of political activists from Kashmir participated in the rally, including the vice chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board, Darakshan Andrabi. The rally, according to the BJP, is a part of the nationwide 'Tiranga rally' organised by the ruling party across the states and UT to “pay tribute to the Indian armed forces and highlight the success of Operation Sindoor”. The 11-day yatra began on May 13 and will end on May 23.

The BJP said the yatra aims to ignite a wave of patriotism and national unity across the country. It said that events like bike rallies, public gatherings and flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held across the country.

Andrabi said the rally was held to honour the army soldiers for successfully launching Operation Sindoor against terrorists in Pakistan and destroying their hideouts. “The whole country is today proud of the success of the Operation Sindoor and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said the vice chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board.

Ajaz Hussain, the BJP youth leader and former vice president of BJYM, said that the Operation Sindoor was a “strong reply” of the Indian nation to Pakistan that “terrorism will be responded to with a bigger operation Sindoor”.