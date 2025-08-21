ETV Bharat / bharat

JNUSU Terms Closure of Proceedings In Najeeb Ahmed Case 'Attempt To Deny Justice'

Fatima Nafees, mother of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed who mysteriously went missing in October 2016, speaks during a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday organised a public meeting at the Constitution Club of India, reiterating its demand for justice to Najeeb Ahmed, a student of the university who went missing in 2016 after being allegedly assaulted.

President of the students' union, Nitish Kumar, alleged that neither the CBI nor the Delhi Police could deliver justice in nine years.

"The recent closure of the case proceedings is an attempt to deny justice, but this movement will continue until accountability is ensured," he said.

A Delhi court, on June 30, allowed the CBI to close the case of first-year JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who went missing on October 15, 2016, saying the agency "exhausted all options".

While it accepted the agency's closure report, the court granted liberty to the CBI to re-open the investigation on the receipt of any credible information on Ahmed's whereabouts and intimate the court accordingly.

The meeting at the Constitution Club of India on Wednesday was attended by parliamentarians, student leaders, human rights activists and academics, who expressed solidarity with Najeeb's family.