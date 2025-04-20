ETV Bharat / bharat

JNUSU Election: University Administration To Provide Security

New Delhi: With the possibility of the security arrangement for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election getting sorted on Sunday, the hope for a smooth conduction of the process has increased.

Professor Manu Radha Chaudhary, dean of students, said, "On the demand of the Election Committee (EC), we have considered proper security arrangements. Private security guards will be deployed for the protection of EC members so that they can discharge their duties without any hindrance. The university administration wants the entire election process to be fair and peaceful, and all student organisations must cooperate in this."

Elections were indefinitely suspended on Friday following back-to-back incidents of violence and vandalism at the EC office over the last two days, for multiple extensions of deadlines for withdrawal of nominations. The EC announced the decision to halt the process, citing a serious breakdown in security and a hostile environment on campus.

In a statement, the EC said, "Due to recent incidents of violence and vandalism at the EC office and against EC members, the election process has been seriously disrupted. Until the safety of EC members is ensured by the administration and student organisations, the entire process, including the release of the final candidate list, has been put on hold."

The situation spiralled after the EC extended the nomination withdrawal deadline multiple times. Originally set for April 16, the final candidate list was delayed, and a withdrawal window was kept open till 4 pm on April 17, which was later extended to 4.30 pm.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) strongly opposed the extensions, calling them undemocratic. Protests by the ABVP and counter-protests by Left-affiliated groups such as the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) led to clashes, property damage and heightened tensions.

Following continued unrest, the EC provided another window on April 18 from 2 pm to 2.30 pm, prompting further protests. During the chaos, barricades were removed, glass panes at the EC office were shattered, and several committee members reported feeling unsafe. The EC has demanded that the JNU administration take immediate action against those involved in the violence and ensure security before the resumption of the election process. It also accused the administration of not responding adequately to earlier requests for protection.