JNU To Teach Indian Knowledge Traditions Across All Disciplines

New Delhi: Students across all disciplines at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), including engineering and management, will study traditional Indian knowledge as part of a newly introduced elective course, according to varsity sources. The course will be offered across all schools and centres, with each department customising the content to suit its specific field.

'Indian Knowledge Traditions' refer to indigenous systems of knowledge developed in India over centuries, covering areas like Vedic sciences, ancient engineering, traditional medicine and philosophical texts. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has been advocating for the inclusion of IKT in academic curricula as part of its efforts to acquaint students with India's intellectual heritage and values.

At JNU, engineering students will study traditional practices of engineering, while management students may delve into ancient economic and administrative systems under the new course, the source said. Schools and centres will design syllabi tailored to their disciplines, ensuring relevance for students across various academic backgrounds, they added.

The university approved the proposal during a meeting last month and has asked all schools to submit their suggestions for finalising the syllabus. According to sources, the elective may be rolled out from the next academic session and will be available as an optional course alongside students' main fields of study.

These electives will carry academic credits and, as per UGC recommendations, 5 per cent of a student's total credits at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels should be dedicated to IKT courses. To promote India's traditional knowledge systems, JNU recently also established centres for Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist studies on the campus.

JNU has 13 schools, with each housing multiple centres dedicated to specialised academic disciplines. There are 38 centres within these schools. Additionally, the university has set up 8 special centres to further enhance its academic offerings.