JNU To Establish Centre Of Excellence Named After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will set up a Centre of Excellence named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj next year. This centre will operate under the Centre of International Studies at JNU and its aim is to bring a paradigm shift in the Indian knowledge system. The idea behind this initiative has been described by academics and administrative leaders as developing an alternative model for India's security and strategic studies.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit said, "We have considered topics like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's maritime power, war strategies and the concept of Hindavi Swaraj, which have not been properly studied till now." She said that it is time to bring the unsung heroes into the mainstream and recognise their contribution.

The Maharashtra government has also allocated a grant of Rs 10 crore, showing enthusiasm towards this initiative. This move symbolises the change that India is now making in re-evaluating its history and symbols.

Structure and curriculum of the centre: The centre will have a total of 14 posts, which will include one professor, two associate professors and four assistant professors. Apart from this, facilities like an administrative block, IT infrastructure lab, library and reading hall will also be available.

The proposed curriculum for the students includes Maratha Grand Strategy, Guerrilla Diplomacy, Strategic Approach to Asymmetric Warfare, Shivaji Maharaj and statecraft. Students will also get an opportunity to research these subjects, which will enable them to gain important historical and strategic knowledge.

The help of experts like Professor Arvind Vellari of the East Asian Studies Centre and Dr Jagannathan of the European Studies Centre will be taken for the centre. Along with this, a state-of-the-art museum will also be built, which will show the history of Shivaji Maharaj and his rule.

Future prospects: There is also a plan to start diploma courses under this centre in the long run, which will provide more opportunities to the students. These courses will work to understand the life and work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as well as promote him among the masses.

The Centre of Excellence to be set up by JNU in the name of Shivaji Maharaj is not only a sign of re-evaluation of Indian history, but it is also an important step towards strengthening the Indian knowledge system. This initiative will ensure that future generations become more aware of their history and culture, and understand the contribution of unsung heroes.