JNU Students' Union Polls: Election Committee Demands Police Protection

New Delhi: The Election Committee overseeing the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union polls has halted the poll process and demanded police security, citing threats to their safety.

The poll committee cited a serious breakdown in campus security and a hostile environment as the reason for halting the entire poll process. It stated that elections will not resume unless adequate security is provided.

In a letter to the university administration, the committee alleged that the current security arrangement by JNU was insufficient.

"Our lives are at risk," the committee members said, warning that the elections may be cancelled if proper protection is not ensured. However, university sources claimed they had not received any such communication from the panel.

The election process has been suspended for three days following chaos during the nomination process. Students reportedly broke barricades, shattered glass panes and forcibly entered the election office.

Security personnel deployed by the university allegedly remained passive during the incident, raising concerns over their effectiveness in managing such situations.

In response, the Election Committee held internal discussions and attempted to meet the vice chancellor, who reportedly refused an audience.

The panel, subsequently, submitted a formal request to the Dean of Student Welfare, urging the deployment of Delhi Police personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming election processes, particularly voting and counting.