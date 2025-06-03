JNU Stresses On Gender Neutrality, Passes Proposal To Call Vice-Chancellor As 'Kulguru' In Hindi

New Delhi: With a focus on gender neutrality, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will now be known as 'Kulguru' instead of 'Kulpati'. A proposal to this effect, which was kept by JNU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Shantishri Pandit, was passed by the university.

It is understood that the decision was taken during the Working Council meeting. Now, in the degrees and other educational documents, the word Kulguru will be used. It is also expected that this will come into effect from the coming academic year.

In Hindi, the word 'Kulpati' means head of the family and is a male-centric term. The word 'Kulguru' in Hindi means 'teacher' or 'spiritual trainer' and is a gender neutral term.

JNU VC Professor Shantishri Pandit said the decision has been taken to promote gender-neutrality. Now this can be implemented in various universities in New Delhi and other parts of the country. A similar proposal was adopted by universities from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan around one or two years ago.

According to JNU website, Jawaharlal Nehru University is the foremost university in India, and a world-renowned centre for teaching and research. Ranked number one in India by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a Grade Point of 3.91 (on a scale of 4), JNU was ranked no 3 among all universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Government of India, in 2016 and no 2 in 2017. JNU also received the Best University Award from the President of India in 2017.