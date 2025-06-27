ETV Bharat / bharat

JNU Starts PhD Admissions For 2025-26 Amid Hunger Strike By Students' Union

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the PhD admission process for the academic year 2025-26 but the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) launched an indefinite hunger strike on Thursday night in protest against exclusion of June 2025 UGC-NET candidates and refusal to reinstate the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) as mode for admission.

According to the official schedule released by the university, the online submission of PhD application forms will be open from June 26 to July 7. A window for correction will be available from July 8 to 9 and viva-voce examinations will be conducted from July 25 to 31.

When will the merit list be published?