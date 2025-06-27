JNU Starts PhD Admissions For 2025-26 Amid Hunger Strike By Students' Union

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the PhD admission process for the academic year 2025-26 but the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) launched an indefinite hunger strike on Thursday night in protest against exclusion of June 2025 UGC-NET candidates and refusal to reinstate the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) as mode for admission.
According to the official schedule released by the university, the online submission of PhD application forms will be open from June 26 to July 7. A window for correction will be available from July 8 to 9 and viva-voce examinations will be conducted from July 25 to 31.
When will the merit list be published?
- The first merit list will be released on August 11, with pre-enrolment registration and fee payment from August 11 to 13 followed by physical verification of documents from August 18 to 21.
- The second list will be released on August 29. After this, registration will be done from August 29 to 31 and verification on September 4 and 5.
- If required, the third and final list will be published on September 15 and the last round of admission will conclude by September 30.
JNUSU slams admission process:
JNUSU has condemned the JNU administration for excluding candidates who appeared in the June 2025 UGC-NET exam, many of whom are recent postgraduates and form a large portion of the applicants. The student union reiterated its demand to bring back JNUEE, which it considers a more inclusive and transparent mechanism for PhD admissions. JNUSU alleged that the administration has refused to negotiate with the elected student representatives.
JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, vice president Manisha and general secretary Munteha Fatima said the hunger strike will continue till the university changes its decision and agrees to their demands.