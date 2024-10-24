ETV Bharat / bharat

JNU Professor Mazhar Asif Appointed Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed Mazhar Asif as the vice chancellor of the Jamia Millia Islamia, according to Union Ministry of Education officials. Asif is currently a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) School of Languages.

"The president, in her capacity as the visitor of Jamia Millia Islamia, has appointed Professor Mazhar Asif, School of Languages, JNU, as the vice chancellor of Jamia for five years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier," a ministry official said.

Asif, a JNU alumnus, was a member of the drafting committee for the new National Education Policy, 2020. The Jamia vice chancellor post fell vacant in November 2023 when previous VC Najma Akhtar's tenure came to an end.