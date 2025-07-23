ETV Bharat / bharat

JNU Opens Admission Process For PG Courses For 2025-26 Academic Year

All admission procedures will be completed by August 14.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (File/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, has started its admission process for postgraduate courses for the academic year 2025-26.

According to the university website, the document verification for selected candidates will be carried out till July 29.

Those who are chosen must visit the campus on their assigned date. They have to bring their original certificates, identity proof, and all required documents for verification. University officials have advised applicants to be on time and ensure they have all the necessary papers, as missing documents might cause problems in the admission process.

Following the verification process, the university will publish a list of available seats by August 8. This gives a second chance to those who missed the initial selection to apply for any remaining places.

The next step is the pre-nomination registration and fee payment, which will be from August 8 to August 10. Candidates will have to pay fees during this time to confirm their seats. If the payment is not completed within the stipulated time, the seat could be cancelled.

For candidates who get into the final list, the university will conduct a last round of document verification and registration on August 13 and 14. All admission procedures will be completed by August 14.

Important Dates

  • Verification of admission and registration of selected candidates: July 23 to 29
  • Release of the final list of admissions on vacant seats: 8 August
  • Pre-admission registration and blocking of seats in the final list and payment of fees: August 8 to 10
  • Verification of admission and registration for the final list of selected candidates: August 13 to 14
  • Last date of admission and registration: 14 August

