JNU Opens Admission Process For PG Courses For 2025-26 Academic Year

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, has started its admission process for postgraduate courses for the academic year 2025-26.

According to the university website, the document verification for selected candidates will be carried out till July 29.

Those who are chosen must visit the campus on their assigned date. They have to bring their original certificates, identity proof, and all required documents for verification. University officials have advised applicants to be on time and ensure they have all the necessary papers, as missing documents might cause problems in the admission process.

Following the verification process, the university will publish a list of available seats by August 8. This gives a second chance to those who missed the initial selection to apply for any remaining places.