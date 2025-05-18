JNU Issues Notice To 232 Final-Year Students To Vacate Hostel By May 31

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration, last week, served notice to 232 final-year students asking them to vacate hostels by May 31. Students say the move comes amid the looming deadline for thesis submission.

The notice says the hostels for PhD students of the 2017-2021 batch, as well as students of master's, integrated bachelor-master's, master's in computer applications (MCA), MTech and BTech courses of the 2020-23 batch will be closed by the end of May in line with the university's academic calendar.

"All concerned students are requested to vacate their hostel rooms by May 31 and submit their no-dues certificate. Mess and hostel facilities will be closed from June 1, and the stay period for the students will not be extended beyond the stipulated date," the notice reads.

Questioning the timing of the decision, students say the notice has put many pupils in trouble. "The step has been taken at a time when the dates of the thesis submission and final examination are nearing. The notice also states that for extensions, students need to take prior approval from the Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) office," a final-year student said.

Another student, on the condition of anonymity, said, "I am of the 2018 batch of the integrated MA-PhD program. We are usually given six years to complete the PhD. Which means the deadline for submitting the thesis should be 2026. Even after that, there are provisions for an extension of four semesters. I completed my MPhil in 2023, so my PhD tenure began after that. Despite this, I have received an expulsion notice."

"During Covid-19 pandemic, the university was closed for almost two years. Shouldn't this be taken into account? It is also not that there is a shortage of space. Barak Hostel has been reopened recently, which has enough accommodation. Why should outside students like me pay rent while continuing research?" a master's student said.

"Earlier, students were allowed an extension of up to a month to prepare for the JNU entrance and UGC-NET/JRF exams. Now that JNUEE has been discarded, the administration says such extensions will not be permitted. But UGC-NET is scheduled for next month, and we are being asked to vacate the hostel just before that. This is completely unfair," another student said.

Professor Manuradha Chowdhary, Dean of Student Welfare, said, "The notice is in line with the university policy. Staying in the hostel is linked to the academic calendar, and once a student completes the final semester, the hostel tenure also ends. Students can continue with their academic work if they are within the maximum permissible period. But the hostel cannot accommodate them beyond the stipulated period. In some cases, students preparing for exams have been given an extension of a month."