ETV Bharat / bharat

JMM Patriarch Shibu Soren Applies For Recognition As Jharkhand Agitator

JMM spokesperson Vinod Pandey said everyone is aware of Soren's sacrifice and struggle. But the coming generation will know about his life from government documents.

A file photo of Shibu Soren with son Hemant Soren.
A file photo of Shibu Soren with son Hemant Soren. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST

2 Min Read

Ranchi: Jharkhand was carved out of South Bihar nearly 24.5 years ago after a prolonged agitation and sacrifice by its people. However, the work of identifying Jharkhand agitators is yet to get over, keeping the political pot boiling. Rajaya Sabha MP, former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch Shibu Soren, one of the pioneering leaders of the Jharkhand movement, has not taken any initiative to date to be recognised as a Jharkhand agitator.

However, a fortnight ago, he sent an application to the Jharkhand Andolankari Chinhitikaran Aayog (JACA) for being recognised as an agitator. According to the commission's chairman, Durga Oraon, based on the preliminary investigation report, the Home Department has also released the 75th provisional list by adding Soren's name. In the list, he has been mentioned as Shibu Soren, son of late Sobaran Soren, village Nemra, block Gola, district Ramgarh.

JMM spokesperson Vinod Pandey said that Soren devoted his entire youth to the Jharkhand movement. "Everyone is aware of his sacrifice and struggle. But the coming generation will know about it from government documents. Therefore, the application for the certificate of a Jharkhand agitator is a very commendable initiative. This is a better decision taken late. Soren should get a different certificate from the Jharkhand Agitator Identification Commission," Pandey added.

Oraon said, "After getting final recognition, the agitator gets respect along with a pension. Right now, Soren's name has been entered in the provisional list. It will be cross-checked before approval and sent to the Home Department, which will notify of the final list in the gazette. After this, the list will be sent to all districts.

To get a pension, one has to prove the time spent in jail. One who spent a day in jail will get a monthly pension of Rs 3,500. If he has spent more than three months in jail, the pension amount will be Rs 5,000. If the jail tenure is over six months, the pension will be Rs 7,000 per month.

About the delay in finalising the names of agitators, Oraon said, "The commission operates under a set of rules, and cannot declare anyone as an agitator on its own. For this, the claimant has to apply. The commission's job is to investigate the claim and inform the Home Department. The application of Soren came a few days ago. Of course, his application should have come much earlier. Only he can answer why it took years for this decision."

Also Read:

  1. Bihar And Jharkhand Unite For High-Stakes Operation Against Naxalite Commanders
  2. Jharkhand Remembers 'Dharti Aaba' Birsa Munda On 125th Martyrdom Day

Ranchi: Jharkhand was carved out of South Bihar nearly 24.5 years ago after a prolonged agitation and sacrifice by its people. However, the work of identifying Jharkhand agitators is yet to get over, keeping the political pot boiling. Rajaya Sabha MP, former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch Shibu Soren, one of the pioneering leaders of the Jharkhand movement, has not taken any initiative to date to be recognised as a Jharkhand agitator.

However, a fortnight ago, he sent an application to the Jharkhand Andolankari Chinhitikaran Aayog (JACA) for being recognised as an agitator. According to the commission's chairman, Durga Oraon, based on the preliminary investigation report, the Home Department has also released the 75th provisional list by adding Soren's name. In the list, he has been mentioned as Shibu Soren, son of late Sobaran Soren, village Nemra, block Gola, district Ramgarh.

JMM spokesperson Vinod Pandey said that Soren devoted his entire youth to the Jharkhand movement. "Everyone is aware of his sacrifice and struggle. But the coming generation will know about it from government documents. Therefore, the application for the certificate of a Jharkhand agitator is a very commendable initiative. This is a better decision taken late. Soren should get a different certificate from the Jharkhand Agitator Identification Commission," Pandey added.

Oraon said, "After getting final recognition, the agitator gets respect along with a pension. Right now, Soren's name has been entered in the provisional list. It will be cross-checked before approval and sent to the Home Department, which will notify of the final list in the gazette. After this, the list will be sent to all districts.

To get a pension, one has to prove the time spent in jail. One who spent a day in jail will get a monthly pension of Rs 3,500. If he has spent more than three months in jail, the pension amount will be Rs 5,000. If the jail tenure is over six months, the pension will be Rs 7,000 per month.

About the delay in finalising the names of agitators, Oraon said, "The commission operates under a set of rules, and cannot declare anyone as an agitator on its own. For this, the claimant has to apply. The commission's job is to investigate the claim and inform the Home Department. The application of Soren came a few days ago. Of course, his application should have come much earlier. Only he can answer why it took years for this decision."

Also Read:

  1. Bihar And Jharkhand Unite For High-Stakes Operation Against Naxalite Commanders
  2. Jharkhand Remembers 'Dharti Aaba' Birsa Munda On 125th Martyrdom Day

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHASHIBU SORENJACAJHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHJHARKHAND AGITATOR RECOGNITION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.