JMM Patriarch Shibu Soren Applies For Recognition As Jharkhand Agitator

Ranchi: Jharkhand was carved out of South Bihar nearly 24.5 years ago after a prolonged agitation and sacrifice by its people. However, the work of identifying Jharkhand agitators is yet to get over, keeping the political pot boiling. Rajaya Sabha MP, former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch Shibu Soren, one of the pioneering leaders of the Jharkhand movement, has not taken any initiative to date to be recognised as a Jharkhand agitator.

However, a fortnight ago, he sent an application to the Jharkhand Andolankari Chinhitikaran Aayog (JACA) for being recognised as an agitator. According to the commission's chairman, Durga Oraon, based on the preliminary investigation report, the Home Department has also released the 75th provisional list by adding Soren's name. In the list, he has been mentioned as Shibu Soren, son of late Sobaran Soren, village Nemra, block Gola, district Ramgarh.

JMM spokesperson Vinod Pandey said that Soren devoted his entire youth to the Jharkhand movement. "Everyone is aware of his sacrifice and struggle. But the coming generation will know about it from government documents. Therefore, the application for the certificate of a Jharkhand agitator is a very commendable initiative. This is a better decision taken late. Soren should get a different certificate from the Jharkhand Agitator Identification Commission," Pandey added.

Oraon said, "After getting final recognition, the agitator gets respect along with a pension. Right now, Soren's name has been entered in the provisional list. It will be cross-checked before approval and sent to the Home Department, which will notify of the final list in the gazette. After this, the list will be sent to all districts.

To get a pension, one has to prove the time spent in jail. One who spent a day in jail will get a monthly pension of Rs 3,500. If he has spent more than three months in jail, the pension amount will be Rs 5,000. If the jail tenure is over six months, the pension will be Rs 7,000 per month.

About the delay in finalising the names of agitators, Oraon said, "The commission operates under a set of rules, and cannot declare anyone as an agitator on its own. For this, the claimant has to apply. The commission's job is to investigate the claim and inform the Home Department. The application of Soren came a few days ago. Of course, his application should have come much earlier. Only he can answer why it took years for this decision."