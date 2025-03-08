JMM Opposes Delimitation, Calls It A Political Move To Benefit BJP

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has opposed the current format for the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies set to take effect after 2026. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will participate in a meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 22 to discuss the issue.
Announcing this at the central camp office of JMM, the party’s central general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya stated that the central government has framed the delimitation process solely to provide electoral advantages to the BJP, a move that JMM will resist.
Delimitation to Increase Lok Sabha Seats to 846
JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya pointed out that, historically, delimitation has been carried out twice (in 1976 and 2008), yet the total number of Lok Sabha seats remained at 543, as Article 81 of the Constitution caps the maximum number at 550. However, under the proposed delimitation format, the number of Lok Sabha seats will rise to 846.
ST Reserved Seats in Jharkhand to Remain Unchanged
Bhattacharya highlighted that the proposed delimitation is based on the 2001 Census, which he called incorrect. He noted that states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan will see a significant rise in the number of seats. For instance:
- Uttar Pradesh: From 80 to 143 seats
- Bihar: From 40 to 79 seats
- Madhya Pradesh: From 29 to 52 seats
- Gujarat: From 26 to 43 seats
- Rajasthan: From 25 to 50 seats
- Maharashtra: From 48 to 76 seats
- Tamil Nadu: From 39 to 49 seats
- Karnataka: From 28 to 41 seats
- Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: From 42 to 54 seats
- Jharkhand: From 14 to 24 seats
Despite this increase, Jharkhand’s ST-reserved Lok Sabha seats will remain at only five, raising concerns about fair representation.
JMM Alleges Political Motive Behind Delimitation
Bhattacharya criticised the proposed changes, stating that the total number of Lok Sabha seats in ten states will rise to 647, making up 76-77% of the entire Lok Sabha, which could threaten India's regional diversity. He accused the central government of politically isolating the southern, eastern, and northeastern regions through the draft plan, which JMM strongly opposes.
Hemant Soren to Attend Anti-Delimitation Meeting in Chennai
The JMM leader further alleged that tribal and Scheduled Caste-dominated areas have been specifically targeted in the proposed delimitation. He praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for taking a strong stand against it. Stalin has invited several opposition leaders, including Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and Odisha CM Mohan Manjhi, to a March 22 meeting in Chennai to discuss the issue.
Bhattacharya confirmed that Hemant Soren will attend the meeting, after which a roadmap for a movement against the delimitation process will be announced.
