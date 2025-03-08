ETV Bharat / bharat

JMM Opposes Delimitation, Calls It A Political Move To Benefit BJP

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has opposed the current format for the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies set to take effect after 2026. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will participate in a meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 22 to discuss the issue.

Announcing this at the central camp office of JMM, the party’s central general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya stated that the central government has framed the delimitation process solely to provide electoral advantages to the BJP, a move that JMM will resist.

Delimitation to Increase Lok Sabha Seats to 846

JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya pointed out that, historically, delimitation has been carried out twice (in 1976 and 2008), yet the total number of Lok Sabha seats remained at 543, as Article 81 of the Constitution caps the maximum number at 550. However, under the proposed delimitation format, the number of Lok Sabha seats will rise to 846.

ST Reserved Seats in Jharkhand to Remain Unchanged

Bhattacharya highlighted that the proposed delimitation is based on the 2001 Census, which he called incorrect. He noted that states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan will see a significant rise in the number of seats. For instance: