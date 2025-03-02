JMM Opposes Amendment To Waqf Board Act, Vows To Block Implementation In Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Union Cabinet has approved amendments to the Waqf Board Act, but the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has strongly opposed any changes and declared that it will not allow the amended Act to be implemented in Jharkhand.

Amendment to Waqf Board Act is Unacceptable: Supriyo

JMM's Central General Secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya stated that the Modi government’s proposed amendments could hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. He emphasised that properties donated to the Waqf are meant for public welfare, including hospitals, schools, Idgahs, madrasas, mosques, and community buildings.

Nitish, Naidu Must Answer: Manoj Pandey

JMM's Central spokesperson Manoj Pandey criticised the Central government’s move, stating that such decisions come when a "dictator" has a majority. He added that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, whose support is crucial for the Modi government, will have to answer to the public for backing policies that allegedly spread religious division.

Opposition Will Continue in Parliament: Jagdish Sahu

Congress spokesperson Jagdish Sahu reaffirmed opposition to the amendment, stating that it was already challenged in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and will face resistance in Parliament as well. He expressed hope that Chandrababu Naidu would also oppose any changes to the Waqf Board Act.

JMM Ignoring National Interest: Shiv Pujan Pathak

BJP’s state media in-charge Shiv Pujan Pathak accused JMM of prioritising politics over national interest. He alleged that JMM, aligned with Congress, opposes any change that benefits the country. He further stated that the amendment was decided after extensive discussions in the Parliamentary committee, considering the views of all parties.

Shiv Pujan Pathak emphasised that Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership does not rely on JMM or Congress, dismissing their opposition as politically motivated.

