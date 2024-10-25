ETV Bharat / bharat

JMM-Led Coalition To Retain Power In Jharkhand: Lalu Prasad

The RJD supremo Lalu Prasad slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for allegedly maintaining silence over the controversial statement by BJP’s Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh.

JMM-Led Coalition To Retain Power In Jharkhand: Lalu Prasad
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Friday claimed that the JMM-led coalition would retain power in Jharkhand as it was "set to win" the assembly elections with a "comfortable margin". The veteran politician, who is in his seventies, said he would campaign for INDIA bloc and RJD candidates in Jharkhand.

Talking to reporters here Prasad said, “The RJD will win all seats where the party is contesting in Jharkhand. We (JMM-led coalition) will once again form the government there as our alliance will win elections with a comfortable margin."

When asked by journalists whether he would campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in Jharkhand or not, Prasad said, “Yes...I will soon go to Jharkhand for the campaign. Tejashwi (Yadav) is already campaigning there."

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20. Counting is scheduled for November 23.

The RJD supremo slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly maintaining silence over the controversial statement by BJP’s Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh.

“Are they (BJP MP and his leaders) Hindus…they all are hypocrites. Nitish Kumar never speaks on such things," the RJD leader said. It may be recalled that addressing a gathering in Araria recently, Singh had said, “What shame in calling yourself a Hindu ? If one has to live in Araria, he has to become Hindu”. This statement of the BJP MP sparked controversy.

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY POLLSRJD SUPREMO LALU PRASADLALU PRASAD ON JH POLLS

