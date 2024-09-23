ETV Bharat / bharat

JMM-Led Alliance Patronising Infiltrators In Jharkhand For Votes: Nadda

author img

By PTI

Published : 53 minutes ago

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday targeted the RJD-JMM-Congress coalition in Jharkhand, citing it has betrayed the state, accusing its poor governance for the deaths of aspirants in the recent excise constable recruitment examination.

JMM-Led Alliance Patronising Infiltrators In Jharkhand For Votes: Nadda
File Photo of BJP president J P Nadda (ETV Bharat)

Khunti (Jharkhand): BJP president J P Nadda on Monday lashed out at the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, accusing it of patronising infiltrators in the state for votes.

Nadda, who launched the BJP's Parivartan Yatra' here, also alleged that infiltrators were grabbing land and expanding their base in the state, reducing the tribal population.

"Tribal population has declined in the state... it has reduced to 28 per cent from 44 per cent earlier. Infiltrators and Rohingyas are grabbing land here and marrying tribals, while the JMM is patronising them for votes," he asserted.

He also attacked the Congress, dubbing the party as most corrupt, which encourages separatists and anti-national forces. The BJP is the only party committed to the welfare of tribals and Jharkhand. The RJD-JMM-Congress coalition betrayed them in the state, said Nadda. He also blamed the alliance's poor governance for the deaths of aspirants for the recent excise constable recruitment exam in Jharkhand.

Khunti (Jharkhand): BJP president J P Nadda on Monday lashed out at the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, accusing it of patronising infiltrators in the state for votes.

Nadda, who launched the BJP's Parivartan Yatra' here, also alleged that infiltrators were grabbing land and expanding their base in the state, reducing the tribal population.

"Tribal population has declined in the state... it has reduced to 28 per cent from 44 per cent earlier. Infiltrators and Rohingyas are grabbing land here and marrying tribals, while the JMM is patronising them for votes," he asserted.

He also attacked the Congress, dubbing the party as most corrupt, which encourages separatists and anti-national forces. The BJP is the only party committed to the welfare of tribals and Jharkhand. The RJD-JMM-Congress coalition betrayed them in the state, said Nadda. He also blamed the alliance's poor governance for the deaths of aspirants for the recent excise constable recruitment exam in Jharkhand.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJP PARIVARTAN YATRAJHARKHAND J P NADDA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.