JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Dents BJP's Beti-Roti-Mati Slogan in Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024

The dominant tribal populations in the mineral-rich Jharkhand state have long been known for their struggle for their rights over forest, land and water. In its bid to lure women voters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had given a new slogan of 'Beti, Roti and Mati' (daughter, roti and land) but had failed to upset the JMM-led INDIA bloc.

In the electioneering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the slogan 'Beti, Roti and Mati' which is seen as a clever move to capture the tribal women voters. However, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) retained its hold by continuing to rely on their long-standing slogan 'Jal, Jangal, and Jamin' (water, forest and land).

Also, during the campaign, PM Modi's Beti slogan seemed as an appealing move to Adivasi women voters. It came more or less an alternative to JMM's Maiya Samman Yojna, which provides a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to women to uplift their socio-economic conditions.

The BJP tried to project its commitment to defending the rights of tribals, which includes its intensified campaign on the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and the consequential threats to the tribals' land rights. In addition, they also brought up the issue of alleged marriages between illegal immigrants and tribal women.

However, the BJP's efforts did not cut much ice with the tribal voters to the extent of getting electoral benefits in Jharkhand. On the other hand, CM Hemant Reddy-led JMM sought to appeal to different sections of voters. The JMM manifesto made promises on 33 percent reservation for women in state government, free education from KG to PhD and restoration of powers of gram sabhas among others.

The BJP's 'Batenge toh Katenge' comment came to the fore in the Jharkhand campaign also. JMM's ally Congress had raked up the controversy surrounding UP CM Yogi Adityanath's comment 'Batenge toh Katenge' (divided we perish).

In his electioneering, Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge made sarcastic references to Yogi's slogan, saying that such statements were only intended to strike fear among different sections of society. 'Daroge toh Maroge' (fear brings death), he said in a counter slogan to 'Batenge toh Katenge'.

Slogans like 'Ek Hai toh Safe Hai' (united we are safe) are not a major draw with the people of Jharkhand where the emotive issues have always been those linked to the problems of tribals relating to land, water and forest rights.