J&K: Woman Injured In Srinagar Sunday Market Grenade Attack Succumbs After Nine Days

Srinagar: A woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district who was injured in a grenade attack at the weekly Sunday market in Srinagar succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday nine days after the attack, local inputs said.
According to the local inputs, the woman, Abida, 45, wife of Zubair Ahmad Lone resident Sumbal Bandipora, succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar.
Abida was among 12 civilians injured in a grenade attack at the Sunday market on November 3.
Reports said that the grenade was hurled by the militants towards a mobile CRPF bunker but missed the target and exploded on the road causing splinter injuries to the civilians. The area was crowded with people owing to the weekly flea market held on Sundays.
On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have solved the case by arresting three alleged terror associates affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi said that police had arrested the trio identified as Osama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Ahmed-all residents of Srinagar's Ikrajpora. The IG said that the arrested trio carried out the attack "at the behest of their handlers in Pakistan to disturb the prevailing peace in Kashmir".
The arrested trio was with their faces covered was presented before the media at the Police Control Room in Srinagar during the Friday's presser.
