J&K: Woman Injured In Srinagar Sunday Market Grenade Attack Succumbs After Nine Days

Cops examine the spot after grenade attack at Sunday market in Srinagar on Nov 3, 2024 ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: A woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district who was injured in a grenade attack at the weekly Sunday market in Srinagar succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday nine days after the attack, local inputs said.

According to the local inputs, the woman, Abida, 45, wife of Zubair Ahmad Lone resident Sumbal Bandipora, succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar.

Abida was among 12 civilians injured in a grenade attack at the Sunday market on November 3.

Reports said that the grenade was hurled by the militants towards a mobile CRPF bunker but missed the target and exploded on the road causing splinter injuries to the civilians. The area was crowded with people owing to the weekly flea market held on Sundays.