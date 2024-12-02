J&K's Shopian Shivers At -3.0°C, Ladakh’s Nyoma Records -16.2°C As La Niña Set To Intensify From Mid-December

Srinagar: Ladakh’s Nyoma recorded a bone-chilling minus 16.2°C, the region’s lowest temperature, while Kashmir's Shopian was the coldest spot in the valley at -3.0°C, the Meteorological Department (MeT) said. Meanwhile, the mercury was hovering across Zero Degree Celsius in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In Kashmir, Pahalgam registered -2.3°C, followed by Sonamarg at -1.4°C, Baramulla at -0.4°C, and Bandipora at -2.5°C. Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded -0.8°C. Gulmarg logged -2.9°C, while Pulwama dipped to -2.2°C, Anantnag to -2.7°C, and Kulgam was at 0.7°C. Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -1.6°C and -2.1°C, respectively. Kupwara in north Kashmir saw a low of -0.6°C.

The Jammu division experienced milder conditions, with Jammu district recording the highest minimum at 10.6°C and Kathua at 10.0°C. Other key temperatures included Bhaderwah at 2.1°C, Batote at 4.6°C, and Katra at 9.6°C. Banihal, the coldest in the division, recorded 0.80 C. The Meteorological Department's Srinagar centre has forecasted “cloudy sky to light rain or snowfall” for Kashmir division and “cloudy sky” for Jammu division today.

Ladakh's cold was even more severe, with Upshi at -10.9°C, Padum at -10.7°C, Tangste at -10.0°C, Chuchot at -8.9°C, Kargil at -8.3°C, and Leh at -8.1°C. Meteorological Department’s Leh centre has forecasted “Mainly clear to partly cloudy sky” for Ladakh today.

Meanwhile, traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) runs smoothly in both directions. The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police has advised commuters to follow lane discipline to avoid congestion. Authorities have also urged travellers to avoid unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal, citing risks of landslides and shooting stones.

“Mughal Road and Bhaderwah-Chamba Road are open, but the Sinthan Top Road remains closed, and the Sonamarg-Kargil Road (SSG) is slippery. Traffic will only proceed on the SSG Road after clearance from BEACON authorities,” they said.

Pertinently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a harsher winter for Kashmir, with the onset of La Niña expected to bring colder and wetter conditions. Dr. Mukhtar, a senior scientist at the IMD's Srinagar station, said, “La Niña will bring above-normal precipitation and intensified cold spells starting mid-December. We expect more frequent snowfalls and prolonged cold periods.”

Highlighting past La Niña events, Dr. Mukhtar said, “In 2018-19 and 2021-22, La Niña brought significant snowfall to Kashmir. This year, heavy snow spells and rainfall are highly likely, making this winter harsher than recent years.”

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V. K. Bidhuri, assured that preparations for winter, particularly in anticipation of La Niña, have improved. “We were aware of La Niña’s impact and made better arrangements this year. The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has devised a curtailment schedule to minimize disruptions. I am hopeful that power cuts will be fewer than last year,” he said.

La Niña, characterized by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific, disrupts global weather patterns, typically resulting in colder and wetter winters in South Asia. The IMD noted that La Niña is strengthening as winter progresses, amplifying cold and precipitation across Kashmir and northern India.