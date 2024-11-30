J&K: Six Months On, Family Of BJP Worker Killed In Militant Attack Faces Official Neglect

Shopian: Over seven months after militants shot dead former BJP Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh at Heerpora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the promises of support made to his grieving family remain unfulfilled.

Family Of BJP Worker Killed In Militant Attack Faces Official Neglect (ETV Bharat)

Aijaz was shot at by the militants at around 10:30 PM on the night of May 18 this year with eight close-range bullets. It was the second attack of the night by the militants, who also shot at a couple from Rajasthan capital Jaipur.

In the aftermath of the attack on the BJP leader, political leaders from all parties condemned the killing and pledged support, including job assurances for his wife and financial aid for his three children and aging mother. However, eight months later, these commitments remain mere words, leaving the family in despair.

“We lost him to terror, but it feels like the government forgot him the very next day,” said Aijaz’s widow, Shabnum Kousar lamenting the unfulfilled promises. “My children are suffering, and we have no means to survive,” she said.

Kousar said that beyond the visit of top BJP leaders to their house after Aijaz's killing, no one from the party offered them assistance.

Aijaz’s mother, who recalls the risks he took by joining the BJP, expressed her anguish. “He raised the BJP flag when no one dared, risking his life every day. Now, the government has abandoned us.”

Aijaz's brother Wasim Ahmad said his slain brother had made a “big mistake” by joining the saffron party. Despite repeated assurances, the family’s plight has worsened, and no job or financial aid has been provided. “If this can happen to someone as dedicated as Aijaz, how can anyone trust the system?” Wasim questioned highlighting the message such neglect sends to others considering political engagement.

As the family struggles to make ends meet, the story of Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh remains a haunting reminder of the unfulfilled promises, and a system that appears indifferent to those who give their all.