J&K: PoK-Based Khubaib Accused Of Fueling Militancy In Chenab Valley

Jammu: The recent spurt in militant activities in Chenab Valley in Jammu and Kashmir has been linked to Muhammad Amin alias Khubaib, a militant operating from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), according to J&K Police.
In a chargesheet filed by Doda police in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Khubaib is named as one of the seven accused responsible for instigating youth to join militant ranks and providing a robust overground workers' (OGW) network in the region.
“Khubaib is part of the decision-making structure among terrorist organisations in the PoK. He lures youth into militancy through various means, establishing connections and provoking them to join terror outfits,” said a police official involved in the investigation related to militant activities in the Doda district.
According to J&K Police, Khubaib, originally from Phagsoo village of Thathri subdivision in district Doda, has been operating from PoK for several years. Recently, police have attached his property as well, yet his activities continue to increase, claimed the police officer. “He remains the most wanted terrorist in the region, and efforts are ongoing to dismantle his network and thwart his plans,” he added.
Militant activities in Jammu region
Since April 2024, militant activities have increased in several districts of Jammu region. With the killing of a Village Defence Guard (VDG) on April 28 in the upper reaches of the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, militant activities have re-emerged in the region.
Investigations revealed that militants have infiltrated through the International Border (IB) in Kathua district before trekking to the upper reaches of Kathua, and Chenab Valley. Security forces have also reported increased footprints of militants in the Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Kishtwar, and Kathua districts.
Encounters
The major militant activities were witnessed in Reasi, Doda, Poonch, and Kathua districts, leading to casualties among the security personnel. Additionally, several militants were neutralized during encounters.
