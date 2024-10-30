ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K MLA Nazir Gurezi's Rally Attacked In North Kashmir; Several Injured

Gurez: At least a dozen people were injured while several vehicles were also damaged after newly elected MLA Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi's rally was attacked allegedly by BJP workers in Gujran area of Tulail in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday evening, local inputs said.

Police have registered a case into the incident and launched further investigation.

Gurezi has accused the BJP workers of BJP leader Faqeer Khan of orchestrating the attack after the latter lost the recent assembly election against him. However, Faqeer's son and DDC Tulail, Ajaz Ahmad Khan alleged that people in Nazir Khan's rally threw stones at their workers' houses and provoked them, triggering the clashes.

The injured have been taken to a local hospital from where three have been referred to a hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.