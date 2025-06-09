ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K: 35 Hospitalised After Falling Ill In Rajouri, Water Samples Collected

Jammu: Thirty-five villagers were hospitalised after falling ill due to a mysterious illness in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, prompting the health department to collect water samples and seal the local water sources, officials said.

The incident follows a mysterious illness that claimed 17 lives from three families at Badhaal in the same district between December 7, 2024, and January 19 this year.

"Thirty-five persons from Kotliparran village in Manjakot tehsil were admitted to the hospital after falling ill in the past few days. All are stable. Four of them have been referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri," a doctor heading the medical team told reporters in the village.

A team from the health department has visited the village, collected water samples, and sent them for testing, he said. The patients exhibited symptoms of waterborne disease, prompting immediate medical attention, officials said. While investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the illness, health officials suspect contaminated drinking water.

"A team from GMC Rajouri collected water samples from three local wells. The district administration has sealed the wells pending test results," the medic said.