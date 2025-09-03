JK LG, CM Review Flood-Like Situation Triggered By Incessant Rains Across State

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg on Wednesday reviewed the flood-like situation triggered by incessant rains across Jammu and Kashmir.



The Lieutenant Governor reviewed rescue and relief measures with senior officials and security agencies, expressing condolences over the tragedy in Kangri village of Rajouri’s Sunderbani area. According to a J&K administration statement, LG asked the senior officials to ensure rations, blankets, medicines, LPGs and pure drinking water to the affected families and speedy restoration of power infrastructure. He also urged the people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. The Lieutenant Governor also assured that no effort is being spared by the Centre to ensure timely assistance to those in need.



Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting to assess the ground situation. He directed divisional and district administrations to intensify response, safeguard essential services, clear waterlogged areas, and carry out timely evacuations in critical zones. “The safety and well-being of our citizens is our top most priority. I appeal to the public to stay vigilant and follow advisories. Together, we will overcome this challenge,” Omar said, adding that hourly updates were being taken on Jhelum’s rising levels and damage to roads and bridges.

Taking to X, he said, "Dal Gates have not been opened, Kandizaal bund has not been breeched or broken. The Jehlum is climbing but at a much slower rate than was feared. The administration is not going to lower its guard, we continue to monitor the situation very closely but at the same time we appeal to people not to believe rumours that are being spread unnecessarily".

Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg cautioned that the next six to eight hours would be crucial, particularly in Srinagar and south Kashmir. “Preventive evacuations have been activated in several districts. Citizens must remain alert and follow advisories through the night,” Garg said. He confirmed that over 300 relief shelters had been prepared across districts with food, water, blankets, and power backup.The Irrigation and Flood Control Department’s 9 pm bulletin showed the Jhelum river flowing above danger mark at Sangam (27.49 ft against 25 ft) and Ram Munshi Bagh (21.67 ft against 21 ft). Tributaries including Vishow Nallah at Khudwani and Rambiyara at Wachi were also running above alert levels.Officials said thousands of residents from 67 villages in Anantnag, Budgam and Pulwama were shifted to safer areas, while nomadic families in Pulwama and Shopian were provided temporary shelters. In Srinagar city, nine relief shelters have been kept ready.Meanwhile, more than 3,000 vehicles remained stranded on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway after fresh landslides and shooting stones blocked the route at several locations. “Restoration work is underway, but poor weather and shooting stones are hampering clearance. If conditions improve, two-lane traffic may be restored by Thursday,” a traffic official said. Other arterial roads including the Mughal Road, Sinthan Top and the Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumri route to Ladakh have also been closed.The highway closure has disrupted essential supplies and stranded fruit-laden trucks bound for outside markets. Police in Kulgam and Udhampur set up community kitchens and distributed food and water among stranded drivers and passengers.In south Kashmir, several areas of Pulwama and Anantnag were submerged after water from Romshi and Brengi Nallah spilled out from the streams. Power supply lines were damaged in multiple areas including Lassipora industrial estate, while waterlogging in Kulgam’s Khudwani-Qaimoh and Awantipora’s Kaihgam trapped families inside homes. Authorities said rescue teams with SDRF, NDRF, Army and CAPFs are deployed at vulnerable points to strengthen embankments and assist people to safety.