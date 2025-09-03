JK LG, CM Review Flood-Like Situation Triggered By Incessant Rains Across State

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg on Wednesday reviewed the flood-like situation triggered by incessant rains across Jammu and Kashmir.
The Lieutenant Governor reviewed rescue and relief measures with senior officials and security agencies, expressing condolences over the tragedy in Kangri village of Rajouri’s Sunderbani area. According to a J&K administration statement, LG asked the senior officials to ensure rations, blankets, medicines, LPGs and pure drinking water to the affected families and speedy restoration of power infrastructure. He also urged the people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. The Lieutenant Governor also assured that no effort is being spared by the Centre to ensure timely assistance to those in need.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting to assess the ground situation. He directed divisional and district administrations to intensify response, safeguard essential services, clear waterlogged areas, and carry out timely evacuations in critical zones. “The safety and well-being of our citizens is our top most priority. I appeal to the public to stay vigilant and follow advisories. Together, we will overcome this challenge,” Omar said, adding that hourly updates were being taken on Jhelum’s rising levels and damage to roads and bridges.
Taking to X, he said, "Dal Gates have not been opened, Kandizaal bund has not been breeched or broken. The Jehlum is climbing but at a much slower rate than was feared. The administration is not going to lower its guard, we continue to monitor the situation very closely but at the same time we appeal to people not to believe rumours that are being spread unnecessarily".
