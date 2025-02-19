ETV Bharat / bharat

J-K HC Quashes Detention Of Journalist Majid Hyderi Under PSA

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh HC quashed the detention of journalist Majid Hyderi under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

J-K HC Quashes Detention Of Journalist Majid Hyderi Under PSA
File photo of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 7:35 PM IST

Srinagar: High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday quashed the detention of journalist Majid Hyderi under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Justice V K Chatterjee quashed the detention of Hyderi under PSA, advocate Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, counsel for the journalist, told PTI. Hyderi was arrested in September, 2023 on charges of extortion and defamation. He was booked under the PSA and lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail.

Meanwhile, the High Court dismissed a petition filed by advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom challenging his detention under the PSA. Qayoom was arrested last year in December in connection with the murder of advocate Babar Qadri by terrorists in 2020.

