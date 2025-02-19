J-K HC Quashes Detention Of Journalist Majid Hyderi Under PSA

Srinagar: High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday quashed the detention of journalist Majid Hyderi under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Justice V K Chatterjee quashed the detention of Hyderi under PSA, advocate Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, counsel for the journalist, told PTI. Hyderi was arrested in September, 2023 on charges of extortion and defamation. He was booked under the PSA and lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail.

Meanwhile, the High Court dismissed a petition filed by advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom challenging his detention under the PSA. Qayoom was arrested last year in December in connection with the murder of advocate Babar Qadri by terrorists in 2020.