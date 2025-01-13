ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Govt To Develop Sonamarg As International Ski Destination After Z-Morh Opening

Srinagar: The much awaited inauguration of the strategic Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will allow the picturesque Sonamarg to be turned into an international ski destination, boosting tourism in Kashmir, J&K Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani said.

The 6.4 kilometres tunnel, which is the first step alongside the under-construction Zojila Tunnel towards making Ladakh and all-weather destination, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in presence of union minister for highways But in Gadkari and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, CM Omar's advisor, Wani said that the government will be hiring top consultant for developing ski slopes and its infrastructures in Sonamarg.

The high altitude tourism destination would remain cut off in winters due to snow avalanche risk and accumulation of snow. Wani said that tourism stakeholders and even local people shifted from Sonamarg during winter months. However, the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel has come as a ray of hope, he said.