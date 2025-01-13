J&K Govt To Develop Sonamarg As International Ski Destination After Z-Morh Opening

Srinagar: The much awaited inauguration of the strategic Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will allow the picturesque Sonamarg to be turned into an international ski destination, boosting tourism in Kashmir, J&K Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani said.
The 6.4 kilometres tunnel, which is the first step alongside the under-construction Zojila Tunnel towards making Ladakh and all-weather destination, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in presence of union minister for highways But in Gadkari and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg today.— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025
CM Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also present.
(Source: DD/ANI)#KashmirOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/GF7rwZaVn1
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, CM Omar's advisor, Wani said that the government will be hiring top consultant for developing ski slopes and its infrastructures in Sonamarg.
The high altitude tourism destination would remain cut off in winters due to snow avalanche risk and accumulation of snow. Wani said that tourism stakeholders and even local people shifted from Sonamarg during winter months. However, the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel has come as a ray of hope, he said.
Delighted to be amongst the wonderful people of Sonamarg. With the opening of the tunnel here, connectivity will significantly improve and tourism will see a major boost in Jammu and Kashmir. https://t.co/NQnu19ywpi— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2025
“Sonamarg has abundant snow and natural slopes, and it can be an ideal destination for skiers. We will hire a consultant to develop Sonamarg as a top ski destination of the world,” he said.
“People have been waiting for this tunnel for a long time and it will result in development of this region. Z Morh was important for making Sonamarg an all-weather destination,” Wani added.
He said the cooperation of the central government and the Union Territory Government is important for the development and employment of youth.
Replying to a query, he hoped statehood should be restored to Jammu and Kashmir to remove the confusion triggered by 'dual control'.
"Statehood shouldn't not have been snatched from us. Now we are expecting restoration of statehood soon.
"Dual control is not in the interest of UT," he added.
According to him, the decision making powers of the Chief Minister is vital for running the administration smoothly.
