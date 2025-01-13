ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Govt To Develop Sonamarg As International Ski Destination After Z-Morh Opening

Advisor to J&K CM, Nasir Aslam Wani said the inauguration has opened new avenues for development for the region.

A view of Z-Morh tunnel portal at Sonamarg, Kashmir
A view of Z-Morh tunnel portal at Sonamarg, Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By Moazum Mohammad

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 1:33 PM IST

Srinagar: The much awaited inauguration of the strategic Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will allow the picturesque Sonamarg to be turned into an international ski destination, boosting tourism in Kashmir, J&K Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani said.

The 6.4 kilometres tunnel, which is the first step alongside the under-construction Zojila Tunnel towards making Ladakh and all-weather destination, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in presence of union minister for highways But in Gadkari and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, CM Omar's advisor, Wani said that the government will be hiring top consultant for developing ski slopes and its infrastructures in Sonamarg.

The high altitude tourism destination would remain cut off in winters due to snow avalanche risk and accumulation of snow. Wani said that tourism stakeholders and even local people shifted from Sonamarg during winter months. However, the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel has come as a ray of hope, he said.

“Sonamarg has abundant snow and natural slopes, and it can be an ideal destination for skiers. We will hire a consultant to develop Sonamarg as a top ski destination of the world,” he said.

“People have been waiting for this tunnel for a long time and it will result in development of this region. Z Morh was important for making Sonamarg an all-weather destination,” Wani added.

He said the cooperation of the central government and the Union Territory Government is important for the development and employment of youth.

Replying to a query, he hoped statehood should be restored to Jammu and Kashmir to remove the confusion triggered by 'dual control'.

"Statehood shouldn't not have been snatched from us. Now we are expecting restoration of statehood soon.

"Dual control is not in the interest of UT," he added.

According to him, the decision making powers of the Chief Minister is vital for running the administration smoothly.

Read more:

  1. PM Modi Inaugurates Strategic Z-Morh Tunnel In Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg; Locals Say, 'Will End All Our Issues'
  2. Stage Set For Inauguration Of Z-Morh Tunnel In Kashmir By PM Modi
  3. 'Eagerly Awaiting My Visit To Sonmarg': PM Modi To Omar Abdullah Ahead of Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration In Kashmir

Srinagar: The much awaited inauguration of the strategic Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will allow the picturesque Sonamarg to be turned into an international ski destination, boosting tourism in Kashmir, J&K Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani said.

The 6.4 kilometres tunnel, which is the first step alongside the under-construction Zojila Tunnel towards making Ladakh and all-weather destination, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in presence of union minister for highways But in Gadkari and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, CM Omar's advisor, Wani said that the government will be hiring top consultant for developing ski slopes and its infrastructures in Sonamarg.

The high altitude tourism destination would remain cut off in winters due to snow avalanche risk and accumulation of snow. Wani said that tourism stakeholders and even local people shifted from Sonamarg during winter months. However, the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel has come as a ray of hope, he said.

“Sonamarg has abundant snow and natural slopes, and it can be an ideal destination for skiers. We will hire a consultant to develop Sonamarg as a top ski destination of the world,” he said.

“People have been waiting for this tunnel for a long time and it will result in development of this region. Z Morh was important for making Sonamarg an all-weather destination,” Wani added.

He said the cooperation of the central government and the Union Territory Government is important for the development and employment of youth.

Replying to a query, he hoped statehood should be restored to Jammu and Kashmir to remove the confusion triggered by 'dual control'.

"Statehood shouldn't not have been snatched from us. Now we are expecting restoration of statehood soon.

"Dual control is not in the interest of UT," he added.

According to him, the decision making powers of the Chief Minister is vital for running the administration smoothly.

Read more:

  1. PM Modi Inaugurates Strategic Z-Morh Tunnel In Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg; Locals Say, 'Will End All Our Issues'
  2. Stage Set For Inauguration Of Z-Morh Tunnel In Kashmir By PM Modi
  3. 'Eagerly Awaiting My Visit To Sonmarg': PM Modi To Omar Abdullah Ahead of Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration In Kashmir

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

Z MORH TUNNEL INAUGURATIONZ MORH TUNNELKASHMIR LADAKH TUNNELPM MODISONAMARG TUNNEL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.