J&K Govt Bans 25 Books For Promoting False Narratives And Glorifying Terrorism

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered a ban on 25 books, including those by prominent authors for promoting false narratives and glorifying terrorism.

Among the authors whose works have been banned are acclaimed writer and activist Arundhati Roy (for 'Azadi'), constitutional expert AG Noorani (The Kashmir Dispute 1947–2012), and political scientist Sumantra Bose (Kashmir at the Crossroads).

Officials said the decision was taken after a detailed review of the content, which was found to be objectionable and potentially harmful to public peace and the unity of the nation.

A notification issued by the Home Department said investigations and intelligence inputs revealed that these publications played a significant role in radicalizing youth by distorting historical facts, vilifying security forces, and promoting violence.

Acting under Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the Government declared these books forfeited due to their threat to national integrity and public order.

The notification issued by the Home Department read, “Whereas, it has come to the notice of the Government, that certain literature propagates false narrative and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Available evidence based on investigations and credible intelligence unflinchingly indicate that a significant driver behind youth participation in violence and terrorism has been the systematic dissemination of false narratives and secessionist literature by its persistent internal circulation, often disguised as historical or political commentary, while playing a critical role in misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence against Indian State”.

“This literature would deeply impact the psyche of youth by promoting a culture of grievance, victimhood, and terrorist heroism. Some of the means by which this literature has contributed to the radicalization of youth in J&K include distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalization, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism etc," it added.

The statements said the 25 books have been identified that propagate false narrative and secessionism in J&K and need to be declared as ‘forfeited’ in terms of Section 98 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023; and Whereas; the identified 25 books have been found to excite secessionism and endangering sovereignty and integrity of India, thereby, attracting the provisions of sections 152, 196 & 197 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 98 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby declares publication of 25 books, forming Annexure “A” to this Notification, and their copies or other documents to be forfeited to the Government”, the notification added.