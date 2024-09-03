JK: Gunshots 'Heard' In Thanamandi Rajouri, Massive Search Operation Launched

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): A firing incident has been reported in the Karyote village of Thanamandi area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said that some gunshots were heard in Thanamandi on Tuesday evening.

They further said that ten to twelve gunshots were heard. Soon after, a massive search operation was launched by the security forces in the area. Till this report was being filed, the search operation in the area was still underway.

The exchange of fire occurred around 7.30 pm when police and Rashtriya Rifles personnel moved to the lower Karyote village of Thanamandi following information about suspicious movements.

They said the terrorists fired a few bullets on noticing the search parties and then took advantage of the darkness to flee in the face of retaliation. No one was injured in the brief firing, the officials said, adding reinforcements were rushed to the area, and a massive search operation is underway to track down the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the security officials also carried out a thorough search operation in the Bani area of Kathua district after getting information about suspicious movement during the intervening night.

The operation had ended peacefully with no trace of suspected persons, the officials said. (with agency inputs)